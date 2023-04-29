I-Cubs Route Bats for Series Lead

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (15-8) gave themselves a chance to win their fourth series of the year tomorrow, with an 18-2 victory over the Louisville Bats (9-16), Saturday at Principal Park.

After scoring just one run on four hits in last night's loss, Iowa opened the scoring today with eight runs in the first inning, bringing 12 men to the plate. Five of their eight runs came on back-to-back home runs, a grand slam by Jake Slaughter followed by a solo shot from David Bote.

They got a bases clearing double from Christopher Morel to make it 8-0, and that was just the beginning. Bote and Morel each singled in runs in the second inning, growing Iowa's lead to 11-0 after two.

The offense was held off the board in the third, but got back in the run column in the fourth on a two-run home run from Morel and an RBI double by Matt Mervis to go up 14-0. Nick Neidert did his part, tossing 5.2 innings of two-run ball.

Neidert allowed his two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six. Both runs came in the sixth inning on a solo home run from Elly De La Cruz and an RBI double by TJ Hopkins.

Iowa answered right back with four runs on a solo home run from Sergio Alcántara and a three-run shot by Yonathan Perlaza. That was all the scoring the game would see, as Iowa won game five by a final score of 18-2.

POSTGAME NOTES:

For the second time this series, Iowa pushed 18 runs across. Tonight, they scored 18 runs on 18 hits, including three doubles and five home runs.

Nick Neidert earned his second win of the season, tossing 5.2 innings of two-run ball. The righty struck out six compared to just one walk.

Bailey Horn spun a perfect frame in his Triple-A debut, striking out one of the three batters he faced.

Christopher Morel went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double, home run and seven runs batted in out of the leadoff spot for Iowa.

Iowa and Louisville will play the sixth and final game of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Principal Park scheduled for 1:08 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

