SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 29, 2023

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-15) @ Worcester WooSox (10-14)

Game 26 | Away Game 17 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | Saturday, April 29, 2023 | First Pitch 4:05 PM

RHP Randy Vasquez (0-3, 7.48) vs LHP Brandon Walter (0-2, 4.19)

ON THE MOVE- The RailRiders are wrapping up a two-week road trip between St. Paul and Worcester. On Tuesday they return home for two weeks at PNC Field against Rochester and Omaha.

AGAINST SOUTHPAWS- Prior to this week, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has not had many opportunities to hit against lefties. After playing the first contest of this series against MLB Rehabber LHP James Paxton, the RailRiders were batting .129 as a team against lefties. Going into last night's game, the combined batting average moved up to .142. Heading into today after facing three straight left-handed starters and plenty in the bullpen, the collective RailRiders are hitting .166 against southpaws.

FIELDING FREE- The RailRiders have broken an error streak lasting eight straight contests. The RailRiders recorded their eighth error-free game last night. They are now second in Minor League Baseball with 34 miscues, one behind the Salt Lake Bees. Andres Chaparro has eight total. Earlier this summer they did have a five-error game. Worcester has 22 errors during the summer, while the Frisco RoughRiders have only had eight miscues.

HARRISON IS HERE - Harrison Bader joined Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the road after playing two games on a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset. Last night he went 0-3 with a walk. He also reached on an error, stole a bag, and scored a run. Bader was sidelined with a left oblique strain back on March 27th, missing a lot of the spring. After beginning playing games again on April 21, he is hopeful to return to the Yankees in early May. Bader was acquired from the Cardinals at the deadline last season for lefty Jordan Montgomery. He was on the Injured List with plantar fasciitis but was able to be back in time for the post-season. In the playoffs, he hit .333 with eight runs, five homers, and six runs batted in.

WHO CALLED IT? - SWB called two challenges in last night's contest. Sean Boyle called the first in the fourth inning on a 1-1 count to overturn the second ball called by the umpire. He was successful, the call was overturned, and SWB got to keep their challenge. The second was utilized by Wilmer Difo batting in the 9th. On a 3-0 count he tapped his helmet to initiate a challenge to the umpire's strike call. However, the call stood and the RailRiders lost a challenge.

ABS & CHALLENGE ERA- This weekend begins the Automated Ball-Strike system in Triple-A. Teams will have three challenges per contest. Hitters, catchers and pitchers (and only them) then have the ability to challenge a call, which triggers a decisive visual of the pitch on the video board. Each team gets three challenges per game, with successful challenges retained for future use in the game. The ABS system challenges will only be available to be utilized Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

ROSTER UPDATES - Jake Bauers has officially signed a Major League contract and has been activated by the New York Yankees. He played in 20 games with the RailRiders batting .304 with five doubles and a team-high nine home runs. Bauers also led with 20 runs batted in and had five steals. Franchy Cordero was optioned to SWB from NYY and is set to join the team for today.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#18 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

