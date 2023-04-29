Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 4.29

Rochester Red Wings (9-16) 2, St. Paul Saints (15-10) 1

Saturday, April 29th, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: ROC 2, STP 1

WP: Luis Reyes (1-0, 4.82)

LP: Jorge Alcala (0-1, 3.00

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ââ9 â R H E

St. Paul 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 â 1 8 0

Rochester 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 â 2 9 1

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:05

Temperature: 54°F

Time of Game: 2:26

Attendance: 5,422

HOME RUNS:

ROC - Nomar Mazara (1) solo off RHP Randy Dobnak in the 4th (count: 1-2) to left-center field

ROC - Kevin Plawecki (1) solo off RHP Jorge Alcala in the 9th (count: 3-2) to left field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Randy Dobnak: (1-0, 5.23) 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 16 BF, 53/36 (P/S), left down 1-0

RHP Paolo Espino: (0-1, 1.50) 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 15 BF, 52/32 (P/S), left up 1-0

ABS CHALLENGES:

STP0-for-3

ROC0-for-0

RED WINGS NOTES

WALKIN' OFF IN STYLE: The Rochester Red Wings picked up their second-straight win courtesy of C Kevin Plawecki, who launched a ninth-inning walk off homer to give the Wings a 3-2 win...this was the first walk-off home run by a Red Wing since Luis Garcia took Scranton/WB LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. deep on 5/20/2021...

- This was Plawecki's first Triple-A homer since 5/23/18 with Las Vegas (NYM).

DARREN RAKER: 2B Darren Baker logged his team-leading 11th multi-hit game of the year, going 2-for-2 with a double and a walk in Saturday's win...

- Coming into Saturday, Baker ranked fifth in the International League in hits (30).

DON'T BREAK THE SCOREBOARD: Wings RF Nomar Mazara launched his first homer in a Red Wing uniform to open the scoring Saturday, part of a 1-for-3 day at the plate...his homer traveled 435 feet, the farthest-hit ball by a Red Wing this season...

- Mazara has recorded 85 Big League homers in his professional career, including 20 in three straight seasons from 2016-18 with Texas.

KING OF THE HILL: CF Derek Hill pushed his team-leading hit-streak to five games (4/22) Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...the Michigan native has gone 11-for-21 (.524) over that span.

SPINNIN' & WINNIN': Rochester pitchers combined to hold St. Paul to one run for the second consecutive game...RHP Paolo Espino started and worked 4.0 full innings before handing the ball over to RHP Tommy Romero, who allowed one earned with five strikeouts over 3.2 innings pitched...RHP Luis Reyes followed and earned the win, allowing just one hit and no runs through the final 1.1 innings...

- Dating back to Wednesday (4/26), the Wings pitching staff has posted an ERA of 2.00 (8 ER/36.0 IP) and have recorded 47 strikeouts.

SAINTS NOTES

THAT'S FUN TO SAY: St. Paul RHP Kody Funderburk, making his Triple-A debut, worked 1.1 scoreless innings in relief of starting pitcher RHP Randy Dobnak...the Arizona native pitched in five games with Double-A Wichita to begin the season, allowing just one earned over 10.2 innings pitched across five appearances.

âNEXT GAME

St. Paul vs. Rochester

Sunday, April 30th

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.â

RHP Randy Dobnak (1-1, 2.42) vs. RHP Joan Adon (1-2, 4.68)

