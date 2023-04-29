Palacios' Homers Lead Indy in 8-5 Victory

April 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Josh Palacios continued his torrid stretch with two home runs, a career-high tying five RBI and a sliding catch in left-center field to lead the Indianapolis Indians to an 8-5 win over the Columbus Clippers on Saturday night at Victory Field.

Palacios began his impressive night with a three-run home run far out onto the right-field concourse and didn't stop there. With the Indians holding a 6-2 lead in the seventh inning, the center fielder followed up an impressive catch in the top half of the frame with his second home run of the game, a two-run shot, in the bottom half.

In the series - which features both of his career-high five RBI games - Palacios is 10-for-18 with five runs scored, three doubles, four home runs, 13 RBI, six walks and only one strikeout.

The Indians (10-16) began the scoring with a five-run first inning, knocking out Clippers starter Brett Daniels (L, 0-2) after he recorded just one out. The first four batters of the frame reached base safely, with four runs plated on an RBI single by Ryan Vilade and Palacios' first homer. Josh Bissonette capped the scoring with an RBI single of his own.

Aaron Shackelford tacked on another in the bottom of the fifth as Luis Ortiz (W, 2-1) cruised through the Clippers' lineup. Two Columbus runs scored on a Brayan Roccio triple in the top of the sixth inning, but Ortiz clinched his second consecutive win and quality start with 6.0 two-run innings and six strikeouts to earn the win.

Palacios plated two insurance runs on his homer in the bottom of the second before Columbus (12-14) took the pair back in the next half inning. They threatened again in the top of the ninth with the bases loaded and no outs, but Daniel Zamora sat down the next three batters to end the game.

The Indians will look to clinch a series split with the Clippers tomorrow afternoon in a 1:35 PM ET first pitch at Victory Field. RHP Kent Emanuel (1-1, 9.35) will toe the rubber for Indy while Columbus has yet to name a starter.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.