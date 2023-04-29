Palacios' Homers Lead Indy in 8-5 Victory
April 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Josh Palacios continued his torrid stretch with two home runs, a career-high tying five RBI and a sliding catch in left-center field to lead the Indianapolis Indians to an 8-5 win over the Columbus Clippers on Saturday night at Victory Field.
Palacios began his impressive night with a three-run home run far out onto the right-field concourse and didn't stop there. With the Indians holding a 6-2 lead in the seventh inning, the center fielder followed up an impressive catch in the top half of the frame with his second home run of the game, a two-run shot, in the bottom half.
In the series - which features both of his career-high five RBI games - Palacios is 10-for-18 with five runs scored, three doubles, four home runs, 13 RBI, six walks and only one strikeout.
The Indians (10-16) began the scoring with a five-run first inning, knocking out Clippers starter Brett Daniels (L, 0-2) after he recorded just one out. The first four batters of the frame reached base safely, with four runs plated on an RBI single by Ryan Vilade and Palacios' first homer. Josh Bissonette capped the scoring with an RBI single of his own.
Aaron Shackelford tacked on another in the bottom of the fifth as Luis Ortiz (W, 2-1) cruised through the Clippers' lineup. Two Columbus runs scored on a Brayan Roccio triple in the top of the sixth inning, but Ortiz clinched his second consecutive win and quality start with 6.0 two-run innings and six strikeouts to earn the win.
Palacios plated two insurance runs on his homer in the bottom of the second before Columbus (12-14) took the pair back in the next half inning. They threatened again in the top of the ninth with the bases loaded and no outs, but Daniel Zamora sat down the next three batters to end the game.
The Indians will look to clinch a series split with the Clippers tomorrow afternoon in a 1:35 PM ET first pitch at Victory Field. RHP Kent Emanuel (1-1, 9.35) will toe the rubber for Indy while Columbus has yet to name a starter.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 29, 2023
- Hiura's Single Gives Sounds Another Walk off Win Over Omaha - Nashville Sounds
- Durham Walks Off With 6-5 Extra-Inning Win Over Memphis - Durham Bulls
- Jhailyn Ortiz Posts Second Straight Multi-Hit Game as IronPigs Downed by Jumbo Shrimp - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Lindgren, Leblanc Power Jacksonville Over Lehigh Valley - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Drop Saturday's Game 20-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Palacios' Homers Lead Indy in 8-5 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Drops Extra-Inning Game at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- I-Cubs Route Bats for Series Lead - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Suffer 18-2 Defeat to Iowa on Saturday Night - Louisville Bats
- Fuentes, Clementina, Solak Help Stripers Overpower Buffalo 9-6 - Gwinnett Stripers
- 24 Hits for Tides Sets Franchise Record in Saturday Win - Norfolk Tides
- Late Game Rally Dooms Bisons Against Gwinnett - Buffalo Bisons
- Allen Triples to Force Extras, Walks off RailRiders in Eleven - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Can't Fend off Worcester, Fall in 11 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Falters Late in Saturday Night Defeat at Toledo, 6-5 - Syracuse Mets
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (12-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-16) - Indianapolis Indians
- Luis Ortiz Named Indians April Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 4.29 - Rochester Red Wings
- Wings Launch Walk-Off Homer - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Lose on Walk-Off Homer in Bottom of 9th, 2-1 to Red Wings - St. Paul Saints
- April 29 Game Nots: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 29, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 29 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Palacios' Homers Lead Indy in 8-5 Victory
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (12-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-16)
- Luis Ortiz Named Indians April Player of the Month
- Indians Homers' Not Enough in Loss to Clippers
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (11-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-15)