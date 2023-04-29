Jhailyn Ortiz Posts Second Straight Multi-Hit Game as IronPigs Downed by Jumbo Shrimp
April 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Jacksonville, Florida - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-13) never found a way to kick their offense into high gear on Saturday night as they fell 8-1 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (12-12) at 121 Financial Park.
Jacksonville jumped out in front immediately in the first. Xavier Edwards and Brian Miller both singled and then executed a double steal culminating in an error, allowing Edwards to score and Miller to go to third. Miller then scored on a Peyton Burdick RBI groundout.
Jerar Encarnacion made it 3-0 Jacksonville with a two-out RBI single in the fifth.
The Jumbo Shrimp took full control of the game in the sixth. Austin Allen singled to start the inning and scored later in the frame on a wild pitch. After loading the bases with two out, Charles LeBlanc drilled a grand slam, his third homer of the year, to make it 8-0 Jacksonville.
IronPigs salvaged one run in the ninth on a Dustin Peterson sacrifice fly.
Jeff Lindgren (2-1) fired six shutout innings to earn the win for Jacksonville. He allowed two hits and four walks while striking out three.
T.J. Zeuch (1-2) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, allowing five runs (three earned) on nine hits and four walks, striking out one.
Jhailyn Ortiz had two of the three hits in the game for the IronPigs, including a double, marking his second straight multi-hit game. Simon Muzziotti had the only other hit for the IronPigs, a single, his 11th knock of the series.
The IronPigs wrap their series with the Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday, April 30, with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m.
