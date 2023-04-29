April 29 Game Nots: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats

IOWA CUBS (14-8) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (9-15)

Saturday - 3:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Nick Neidert (1-1, 4.40) vs. LHP Brandon Williamson (1-2, 5.32)

TODAY'S GAME: With the series tied at two games apiece, Iowa and Louisville are set to play game five of their six-game series this afternoon. Iowa will send righty Nick Neidert to the mound, set to make his team-leading fifth start of the year. Through four starts, the righty is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA, allowing seven earned runs on 23 hits including two home runs. He has walked eight batters and struck out 13, allowing opponents to hit .354 against him in 14.1 innings. On the other side, Brandon Williamson will take the ball for the Bats. Williamson is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA through his five starts this year, surrendering 13 earned runs on 30 hits and 14 walks. He has struck out just one more batter than he has walks, with 15 strikeouts in his 22.0 innings pitched. In one start against Iowa last year, the southpaw allowed two earned runs on four hits over five innings, walking five while striking out six.

MOREL'S EFFICIENT WAYS: Christopher Morel has led Iowa in nearly every offensive category all season and has ranked in the top-10 in the International League. His .345 average, 10 home runs, 21 RBI, .447 OBP, .793 SLG, 1.240 OPS, 30 hits and 18 extra-base hits are all top marks. A maybe even more impressive stat for Morel doesn't show up in his typical season line. He has reached base in 21 of Iowa's 22 games this season. He started the year on an 18-game on-base streak, that holds as the third longest streak in the league this season. His lone game without reaching base came on Tuesday April 25 where he went 0-5. Not only has he reached base in nearly every game, but he's also gotten a hit in nearly every game as well. The righty has at least one hit in 18 of the 21 games he's recorded an at-bat. On April 11, he did not record an at-bat as he entered as a pinch-hitter and walked. Morel had an 11- game hitting streak from April 8 to April 22. That is the highest of any I-Cub this season and ranks as the sixth longest in the International League.

KILIAN GETS THE CALL: The Chicago Cubs officially promoted right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian today and he will take the mound for Chicago against the Miami Marlins this afternoon with first pitch in Miami slated for 3:05 PM CT. Kilian will be making his 2023 season debut with Chicago today. The 25-year-old has been with Iowa since Opening Day on March 31 and through three starts has a record of 1-0 with a 7.15 ERA. Over 11.1 innings of work Kilian has struck out six batters, walked four, allowed 16 hits and has given up four home runs. Kilian has pitched for Chicago previously and made his Major League debut last season on June 4, 2022, versus the St. Louis Cardinals. In that outing he tossed five innings and allowed three runs on three hits and two walks, striking out six Cardinals. Kilian went on to make two more starts for Chicago in 2022 on June 15 versus the San Diego Padres and on June 20 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Over his three big league appearances last season he earned a record of 0-2 with a 10.32 ERA over 11.1 innings.

AND THE RULING IS: Last night marked the first time the ABS (Automated Ball/Strike System) Challenge System was used for the I-Cubs. With this system, the home plate umpire calls balls and strikes at the plate as he would in a traditional game. ABS only comes in on a challenge play. Each team has three challenges per game. If they win, they retain their challenge. If they lose, they lose that challenge. Unlike most challenge plays, coaches are not the ones to call for a challenge. The hitter, pitcher and catcher are the only players who can call for one. Last night, four challenges were made. Two each by Iowa and Louisville. Three of those challenges were upheld and one was overturned. The ABS Challenge System will be in place on all Friday-Sunday games this season. Tuesday-Thursday will be played with Full ABS.

NOTHING ON NITTOLI: In last nights game, relief pitcher Vinny Nittoli had his good stuff going on the mound for the I-Cubs. Out of the four pitchers used last night by Iowa, Nittoli was the lone hurler who didn't allow a run to the Bats. The right-hander spun two scoreless innings with one strikeout and allowed just one hit in his appearance last night. On the season Nittoli has arguably been Iowa's best option coming out of the bullpen. The 32-year-old has posted a record of 1-0 with a 2.19 ERA with 11 strikes and six walks and nine hits allowed. Out of the relievers on Iowa's current roster Nittoli owns the lowest ERA, has thrown the most innings (12.1), and is tied for the most appearances (9).

STRUGGLING AGAINST ENCARNACION-STRAND: The Louisville Bats have certainly lived up to their namesake this series as their offense has been productive against the I-Cubs pitching staff. One member of the Bats has certainly made an impact, however, in Christian Encarnacion-Strand. So far in this series the 23-year-old infielder is hitting at a clip of .526 (10-for-19) with six runs scored, one double, four home runs, and has nine RBI to go along with a 1.211 slugging percentage compared to just two strikeouts. Encarnacion-Strand has found his power while here in Iowa with all four of his homers coming in the past three games. In the offensive outpouring that was game three of the series Encarnacion-Strand went 5-for-6 with two runs scored, one double, two home runs, and six RBI.

AGAINST LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville will play game five of their six-game series today, with the series currently tied at two games apiece. Iowa's loss last night pushed them to 24-22 against the Bats all-time, including going 15-10 at home and 9-12 on the road. Iowa needs a victory today to guarantee a series tie and give themselves a chance for their fourth series victory of the year.

SHORT HOPS: With three more double plays yesterday, Louisville has now turned three double plays in back-to-back games...Iowa enters today's game with a 4-1 record in home day games this year...last night's loss marked the first loss when Darius Hill starts in left field for Iowa, a situation in which they were previously 6-0.

