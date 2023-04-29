Lindgren, Leblanc Power Jacksonville Over Lehigh Valley
April 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jeff Lindgren worked six scoreless innings and Charles Leblanc hit a grand slam to help lift the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-1 in front of 5,598 fans from 121 Financial Ballpark.
Jacksonville (12-12) put up a pair of runs in the opening frame against Lehigh Valley (12-13) starter T.J. Zeuch (1-2) to take an early 2-0 lead. Xavier Edwards and Brian Miller notched back-to-back base hits. Then, a double steal, throwing error and a ground out brought home Edwards and Miller for the game's first runs.
In the fifth inning, Peyton Burdick walked, swiped second and then moved up to third on a throwing error. Jerar Encarnacion sliced a line drive single to bring in Burdick, extending the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 3-0.
Jacksonville blew the game wide open with a five-spot in the sixth inning. Austin Allen led off the sixth with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A flyout by Jake Mangum allowed Allen to advance to third. A wild pitch allowed Allen to score, extending the lead to 4-0. Edwards then worked a walk and went to third on a single from Miller. After stealing second, Burdick walked two batters later to load the bases. Leblanc (3) walloped a grand slam, widening the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 8-0.
The IronPigs tallied their lone run in the ninth. Jhalin Ortiz started the inning with a single and went to third on a single from Scott Kingery. Weston Wilson walked, loading the bases. Dustin Peterson knocked a sac fly, scoring Ortiz to give Lehigh Valley their first tally of the game. Dylan Bice was able to bear down and get the final two hitters out, securing Jacksonville's 8-1 win.
Lindgren had another fantastic outing at home, allowing just two hits in six innings of work.
Jacksonville and Lehigh Valley conclude their series Sunday at 3:05 p.m. LHP Sean Nolin (0-0, 6.75 ERA) starts for Jacksonville. Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome fans and their canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in for free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Please note that dogs are not allowed in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge or the Haskell Suite Level. Additionally, it's a Baptist Health Family FUNday. Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pregame, catch on the field.Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases. Lastly, it will be Military Appreciation Night. Thanks to CSX, free tickets are provided (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person or at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.
