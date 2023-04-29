RailRiders Can't Fend off Worcester, Fall in 11

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell in eleven innings 7-6 to the Worcester WooSox. SWB took an early lead in the contest, grabbed it back in the ninth, and again in the tenth but could not hold on to seal the deal.

The RailRiders got on the board first with a three-run second. The inning began when Elijah Dunham was hit by a pitch. Michael Hermosillo and Mickey Gasper walked to load the bases. Wilmer Difo singled sharply to plate two. Difo then tried to take second, but was caught in a rundown. Gasper took the opportunity to race home before the tag was placed on Difo. SWB led 3-0.

Rodolfo Duran launched a solo home run to left field to give the RailRiders a 4-0 advantage in the sixth.

In the bottom half, the WooSox cut the lead in half. Jorge Alfaro led off with a triple. Back-to-back walks issued to Ronaldo Hernandez and Greg Allen walked to load the bases. Two more walks from Nick Sogard and Niko Goodrum pushed two runs home.

The WooSox got one closer in the seventh. Wilyer Abreu led off with a single and a fielder's choice sent him home. SWB led 4-3.

An RBI single off the bat of Abreu plated David Hamilton to tie the game at four apiece.

In the top of the ninth, Gasper singled up the middle with two outs. Difo pushed him into scoring position with a walk. Then, Estevan Florial ripped a base hit up the right field line to plate Gasper for a 5-4 advantage.

Immediately after the WooSox pop two consecutive extra base hits to plate the tying run again, this time at five apiece.

The contest went into extras and the RailRiders took a quick lead. With Florial as the inherited runner, Dunham connected for an RBI double for a 6-5 lead.

Once again Worcester tied it up in the bottom of the tenth. Niko Goodrum was the pace-of-play runner and trotted home on Alfaro's sacrifice fly to make it 6-6.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not get a run on the board in the eleventh and Worcester was able to walk it off. Marcus Wilson stole third as the placed runner and scored the winning run-on Allen's sacrifice fly.

Randy Vasquez tossed five shutout innings with only three hits allowed. On 90 offerings, he walked three and struck out five. Deivi Garcia recorded just two outs giving up two runs on four walks. Matt Bowman notched the final out of the sixth but let up a run in the seventh. Both Greg Weissert and James Norwood tossed a one-run frames. DJ Snelten (L, 0-1) allowed a run each in the tenth and eleventh, bot unearned.

Southpaw Brandon Walter allowed four runs on six hits in 5.1 innings. Taylor Broadway pitched the final outs of the sixth and a 1-2-3 seventh. Ryan Sheriff gave up a run on two hits in one and two thirds frames. AJ Politi recorded the final out of the ninth. Jake Faria (W, 2-0) recorded the final two innings, allowing one unearned run.

The RailRiders wrap up against the WooSox tomorrow at Polar Park. Righty Ryan Weber gets the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 1:05 P.M. first pitch.

