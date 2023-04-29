Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 29 vs. St. Paul

April 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







St. Paul Saints (15-9) vs. Rochester Red Wings (8-16)

Saturday, April 29, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Randy Dobnak (1-0, 5.94) vs. RHP Paolo Espino (0-1, 4.50)

HOT WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings downed the St. Paul Saints Friday night in a 2-1 win, stranding the tying run at third for their second win of the series...RHP Cory Abbott dazzled in his 5.2 innings of one-hit ball, striking out a season-high 12 batters and carrying a no-no into the sixth inning...LHP Jose A. Ferrer, LHP Alberto Baldonado, and RHP Andres Machado relieved Abbott and worked the remaining 3.1 IP allowing just one hit and one unearned run while striking out six...DH Matt Adams logged a double in the win, stretching the Wings' extra-base hit streak to seven-straight...2B Darren Baker went hitless on the night but executed a safety squeeze which brought in CF Derek Hill in the sixth before C Kevin Palwecki came across on a wild pitch...RHP Paolo Espino gets the nod for the Wings Saturday afternoon and will be opposed by former Wings' sinkerballer, RHP Randy Dobnak.

KING OF THE HILL: CF Derek Hill collected the Wings' first hit Friday night, breaking up St. Paul's no-hit bid in the sixth... Hill finished 1-for-3 with one run scored, extending his hitting streak to five games (since 4/22), the longest active streak on the club.

KKKKKKKKKKKKORY: Wings' starter RHP Cory Abbott struck out eight of the first ten batters he faced, including five straight on his way to fanning 12 Saints which marks the most strikeouts by a Wings pitcher since LHP Lewis Thorpe struck out the same number on 4/23/19 against Scranton/WB...the right-hander did not allow a runner until he issued a walk with two outs in the fourth...he took a no-hitter into the sixth, working 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with three walks...

The California native came up one strikeout shy of his career high (13), which came against St. Paul on 5/30/2021 with Iowa (CHI-NL).

Abbott's 24 WHIFFs were the most among International League pitchers yesterday.

The righty now ranks second among IL pitchers in the strikeout category with 30, six off the leading LHP Matthew Liberatore (MEM).

PUNCHING TICKETS: The Rochester pitching staff racked up 18 strikeouts Friday night, their most in a single game this season...the Wings' streak of 10+ strikeouts in a game stretches to four-straight games, their longest on the season...this ties the longest streak of double-digit strikeouts by a Red Wings pitching staff since they did so in five straight from 4/16 G2-4/20, 2019...

The Wings have collected 50 strikeouts during the current streak.

AFTER REVIEW: Innovative Field featured the International League's new Automatic Ball-Strike Challenge System Friday night...

The Wings went 0-for-2 on challenges with reviews being requested by LF Jake Alu and C Kevin Plawecki...St. Paul went 1-for-1 on challenges.

MR. CLEAN: LHP Alberto Baldonado worked 1.0 innings Friday night, allowing a walk and striking out two...over his last 16 appearances dating back to 9/8/22, the Panama native has allowed an earned run in just one outing (4/25)...

His 12 appearances this season are tied for the most in the International League...teammate, and fellow southpaw, LHP Jose Ferrer ranks second with 11 appearances.

EXTRA EFFORT: The Wings have logged extra-base hits in seven-straight games, dating back to 4/21, slashing 14 total extra-base hits over that seven-game span, which ties their season-long streak dating back to 3/31-4/8...

Brian Daubach's batters have logged at least one double in five straight, matching their season-long streak (3/31-4/6).

BIG CITY MILESTONE: Veteran DH Matt Adams went 1-for-3 with a double in his 400th Minor League Baseball game Friday night...

Over his 15-year career with eight different minor league teams, Adams has collected 481 hits, 88 home runs, and a .311 (481-for-1,548) average.

Adams has spent time with four different Major League teams amassing 624 hits, 118 home runs, and a .258 (624-for-2,421) average in 856 Big League games.

WE MISS U(BER): The St. Paul Saints will send former Red Wings arm to the mound in RHP Randy Dobnak...Dobnak appeared with Rochester in 2019 when the Red Wings were the top affiliate of the Minnesota Twins...

In nine games with Rochester, Dobnak went 5-2 with a 2.15 (11 ER /46 IP) striking out 34 and walking 18...opponents batted .175 against the righty, going just 28-for-160.

International League Stories from April 29, 2023

