Bats Suffer 18-2 Defeat to Iowa on Saturday Night

April 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







Des Moines, IA - Reds top prospect Elly De La Cruz smashed his first Triple-A homer, but it wasn't enough as the Louisville Bats (9-16) suffered an 18-2 loss to the Iowa Cubs (15-8) on Saturday night at Principal Park.

Iowa got to work early, putting up eight runs in the first, highlighted by a grand slam, to take an early 8-0 lead.

The I-Cubs continued to pile on the runs in bunches, scoring three runs in the second and fourth innings, extending their lead to 14-0.

Reds top prospect Elly De La Cruz put Louisville on the board in the top of the sixth, launching a solo home run, the first of his Triple-A career. The 400-foot dinger was the twelfth Bats homer in six games and extended the team's season-long home run streak to six straight games. Christian Encarnacion-Strand kept the inning going with a one out single and was eventually brought home by a two-out double off the bat of TJ Hopkins, cutting the Bats deficit down to 14-2.

Iowa answered with another four runs in the bottom half of the inning, taking an 18-2 lead.

Infielder Alejo Lopez became the first position player to take the mound for Louisville this season, tossing a scoreless eighth inning.

The Bats loaded the bases in the top of the ninth but couldn't capitalize, ultimately falling to the I-Cubs by a final score of 18-2.

Louisville will look to earn a series split with Iowa tomorrow, Sunday, April 30 with first pitch set for 2:08 pm E.T. Bats righthander Levi Stoudt (1-1, 3.38) will take the mound for Louisville for his second start of the week, facing off against fellow righty Javier Assad (0-1, 6.00) for the I-Cubs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.