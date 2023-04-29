Durham Walks Off With 6-5 Extra-Inning Win Over Memphis

DURHAM, NC - Bulls right fielder Niko Hulsizer crushed a game-tying three-run home run in the ninth inning before left fielder Ben Gamel smashed a game-winning run-scoring double in the tenth inning of Durham's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Memphis Redbirds in front of a paid attendance of 9,467 on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Entering the last of the ninth trailing 5-2, Hulsizer blasted his game-tying shot to center to force extra innings. With one out and the bases loaded in the tenth, Gamel would then loft a double off the left field wall to give Durham the comeback victory.

The Redbirds raced ahead to an early 2-0 advantage with a pair of tallies in the second, followed by three more in the fourth. The Bulls would get two runs back in the seventh frame when C Nick Dini scored on a fielder's choice before Gamel came across on a double play.

Hulsizer (2-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI) recorded two hits, including his game-tying blast, and drove in four runs, with Dini (2-3, 2 R, 2 BB) adding a multi-hit effort in addition to reaching base in four of five plate appearances. It was Durham's second walk-off win of the season, with the other coming on April 16 versus Lehigh Valley when Gamel drew a bases-loaded walk.

Durham reliever Chris Muller (2.0 IP, 4 SO) earned the victory, combining with Hector Perez (3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 SO) in firing the final five scoreless frames. Redbirds reliever Kyle Leahy (0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO) suffered the defeat, while starter Matthew Liberatore (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 SO) did not factor in the final decisions despite six shutout innings pitched.

The two teams are set to face off again in Sunday evening's series finale at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm. Three-time St. Louis Cardinals All-Star RHP Adam Wainwright is scheduled to pitch for Memphis as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment while RHP Taj Bradley is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls.

