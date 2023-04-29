Wings Launch Walk-Off Homer

The Rochester Red Wings out dueled St. Paul for a second day in a row, as the Wings took down the Saints by a score of 2-1 thanks to a walk-off home run from C Kevin Plawecki. The two teams squared up in game five of the six-game set at Innovative Field, a game in which the Wings opposed former Red Wings pitcher, RHP Randy Dobnak.

Following a Friday night Cory Abbott pitching clinic, RHP Paolo Espino kept it rolling for Rochester as he logged four innings of two-hit ball, striking out two in the process.

RF Nomar Mazara came up in the fourth and homered off the former Red Wings pitcher, launching a 434 ft. home run off the new scoreboard in left center. The opposite field home run came off Mazara's bat at 108.3 MPH and was launched at 25 degrees making it the furthest long ball of the year for Rochester.

RHP* Tommy Romero* relived Espino in the 5th and three 3.2 innings of one-run ball before finally handing it off to RHP Luis Reyes with the tying run on third. Reyes would get out of the inning and work a clean 9th before Kevin Plawecki stepped up to the plate to lead off the bottom of the 9th.

Plawecki would take another former Red Wings pitcher in RHP Jorge Alcala deep with a 411 ft walk-off homer. This marked the first walk-off home run for the Red Wings since 2021.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game is C Kevin Plawecki, who sent the Red Wings faithful home happy finishing the day going 1-for-4 with the walk-off winner.

RHP Joan Adon (1-2, 4.68) gets the ball in the series finale for the Wings who look to secure the series win Sunday afternoon. Yet another former Red Wings pitcher takes the mound for St. Paul Sunday in RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.42).

