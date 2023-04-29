Allen Triples to Force Extras, Walks off RailRiders in Eleven

WORCESTER, M.A. - Greg Allen delivered a walkoff sac-fly for the Worcester Red Sox (11-14) to beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-16) 7-6 in 11 innings in a rain-soaked game at Polar Park. The game featured a combined 13 runs, 18 hits, 16 walks, four hit-by-pitches and 24 left on base taking three hours, 31 minutes in front of 5,613.

It was a 6-6 game entering the bottom of the eleventh when Marcus Wilson, the automatic runner, swiped third to put the winning run 90 feet away. Greg Allen, who smacked game-tying triple in the ninth to force extras, worked a 2-2 count before listening the fifth pitch down the right field line, where Michael Hermosillo made a diving catch, but had no chance to throw out Wilson, who crossed the plate with the game-winning run.

The swing marked Worcester's second walkoff win of the season and their third straight over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Brandon Walter got the start for the WooSox, posting the following line: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K. The left-hander allowed three of his four earned runs in the second, a rally for the road team that had one total hit. With two outs and a man on, the RailRiders worked back-to-back walks before a go-ahead two-run single by Wilmer Difo. That put runners on the corners, and SWB sent Difo from first-the WooSox tagged him out, but the runner scored from third to make it 3-0.

Wilyer Abreu kept a potential Scranton/Wilkes-Barre run off the board in the third, robbing a home run in left against Major League rehabber Harrison Bader.

The RailRiders made it 4-0 in the sixth courtesy of a Rodolfo Duran solo shot to left, the final run allowed by Walter. Worcester got back in the game with a two-run bottom of the fifth, thanks to a pair of bases-loaded walks by Nick Sogard and Niko Goodrum.

Including the sixth, the WooSox would score in six consecutive innings, while SWB plated runs in the eighth and ninth.

A Ryan Fitzgerald RBI groundout brought home the seventh inning tally, and Wilyer Abreu cracked a run-scoring single in the eighth to tie the game at four.

The teams traded runs in the ninth: Estevan Florial delivered a go-ahead single with two outs in the top of the inning, but Allen's triple, which followed a Jorge Alfaro double, re-tied the game.

With automatic runners on second, the teams did the same in the tenth. Elijah Dunham put SWB back ahead with a double to right, but the WooSox worked two walks before an Alfaro sac-fly made it 6-6.

Worcester received scoreless relief outings by Taylor Broadway and A.J. Politi, the latter of whom got one out to end the eighth. Jake Faria earned the win, going two innings, including a runless eleventh ended by a line drive double play at shortstop David Hamilton. That set up the home team for a chance to win in the bottom of the inning, and Allen came through, giving Worcester its first extra-inning victory of the season.

The WooSox continue the two-week homestand on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, affiliate of the New York Yankees. On the mound, James Paxton (0-3, 10.32) faces Ryan Weber (2-2, 6.04).Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage is live at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

