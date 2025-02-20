LAFC Welcomes Cinnamon Toast Crunch to the Club

February 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC today announced a new partnership with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which will bring a delicious new treat - Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cake Donuts - to BMO Stadium for the 2025 season.

"It is exciting for us to welcome General Mills and its iconic Cinnamon Toast Crunch brand to the club," said LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman. "Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a beloved breakfast staple, and thanks to this partnership we're able to offer our fans an exclusive way to enjoy the brand's unique CinnadustTM experience during LAFC matches at BMO Stadium."

In addition to the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Donuts, available only at various in-stadium concessions this season, the partnership includes visits from the Cinnamon Toast CrunchCinnamoji mascot to BMO Stadium, as well as activations at LAFC's Fan Fest and a fan selfie cam feature on the videoboard during matches.

"We're always looking for new and epic ways to connect with fans, and we know there's a lot of crossover between our fans and those of LAFC," said Brandon Tyrrell, Senior Marketing Manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch. "Plus, we know everything is better with Cinnadust, so we're excited to bring the flavor and fandom of Cinnamon Toast Crunch to BMO Stadium this season."

