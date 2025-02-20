Sporting KC Acquires Defender Andrew Brody

February 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has acquired outside back Andrew Brody off waivers. Brody is under contract through the end of the 2025 season.

Brody, a 29-year-old native of Orlando, Florida, has logged 238 appearances since launching his professional career in 2016. Capable of playing as a right back or a left back, he has spent each of the last four MLS seasons at Real Salt Lake, where he had two goals and 17 assists in 133 matches across all competitions from 2021-2024.

Brody joined the Real Salt Lake Development Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona, as a 16-year-old and became one of the country's most coveted college recruits. He had a prolific three-year stint at the University of Louisville from 2013-2015, amassing nine goals and 15 assists in 61 starts while leading the Cardinals to the American Conference regular season and tournament titles in 2013 as well as a run to the Sweet Sixteen of the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

From 2016-2020, Brody was an integral contributor for Real Monarchs, the USL Championship affiliate of Real Salt Lake. He had seven goals and seven assists in 101 matches for the Monarchs, becoming the team's all-time appearance leader, and was part of the 2019 side that claimed the USL Championship title. The 2019 campaign also saw Brody spend six months on loan at FC Pinzgau Saalfelden in Austria.

Brody joined Real Salt Lake as a Homegrown Player ahead of the 2021 season and recorded an assist five minutes into his club debut, coming off the bench in his team's 3-1 home win over Sporting KC on May 1, 2021. He assisted another goal against Sporting in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, helping RSL reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since falling to Kansas City in the 2013 MLS Cup.

Brody enjoyed a career year in 2022, hitting MLS regular season career-highs in appearances (34), starts (33), minutes (2,960), goals (two) and assists (six) as RSL reached the postseason for a second consecutive year. Both of his goals were late winners that resulted in 2-1 triumphs.

Each of the last two seasons saw Brody remain an important piece of an RSL side that advanced to the playoffs. He totaled 35 appearances in 2023-including four in the club's run to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals-and 36 appearances in 2024.

With the acquisition of Brody, Sporting's roster now stands at 26 players ahead of Saturday's MLS opener at Austin FC. The Western Conference clash at Q2 Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT with live broadcasts in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Sporting KC Roster as of Feb. 20, 2025

Goalkeepers (3): Jack Kortkamp, John Pulskamp, Ryan Schewe

Defenders (9): Andrew Brody, Joaquin Fernandez, Ian James, Tim Leibold, Jansen Miller, Logan Ndenbe, Dany Rosero, Khiry Shelton, Robert Voloder

Midfielders (7): Jacob Bartlett, Zorhan Bassong, Jake Davis, Manu Garcia, Nemanja Radoja, Memo Rodriguez, Erik Thommy

Forwards (7): Stephen Afrifa, William Agada, Dejan Joveljic, Daniel Salloi, Shapi Suleymanov, Mason Toye, Alenis VargasTransaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) acquires defender Andrew Brody.

VITALS

Andrew Brody

Position: Defender

Born: May 3, 1995 (29 years old)

Height: 5-10

Weight: 155

Previous Club: Real Salt Lake (MLS)

College: University of Louisville

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Birthplace: Orlando, Florida

Citizenship: USA

Instagram: @atbrodyy

