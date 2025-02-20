Inter Miami Announces 2025 Theme Nights Ahead of 2025 Season

Inter Miami CF announced today the Club's highly anticipated Theme Nights ahead of the 2025 MLS Regular Season, bringing back fan-favorite celebrations including Rivalry Night, Hispanic Heritage Night and Fan Appreciation Night.

Inter Miami is thrilled to welcome fans back to Chase Stadium on Feb. 22 as the Club kicks off the 2025 MLS Regular Season, facing NYCFC in the Clubs Home Opener presented by Inter Miami's Main Partner, Royal Caribbean. On opening night, fans will have not just one, but two gate giveaways: an Inter Miami and Royal Caribbean co-branded t-shirt upon entry and an Inter Miami schedule magnet upon exit while supplies last. Read on to learn of the other exciting Theme Nights that Inter Miami has planned for the 2025 season.

2025 THEME NIGHTS CALENDAR

February 22 - Home Opener Presented by Royal Caribbean (Inter Miami CF hosts NYCFC) Secure Your Tickets here!

Join us for the Club's 2025 Home Opener Presented by Royal Caribbean as Inter Miami welcomes fans back to Chase Stadium to kick off the 2025 MLS Regular Season. On opening night, fans will have not just one, but two gate giveaways: a Home of Icons t-shirt upon entry and a schedule magnet upon egress courtesy of Royal Caribbean - while supplies last. Fans be sure to visit Royal Caribbean's Fan Zone space to enjoy opportunities to win exciting experiences and prizes, take photos with a giant inflatable Euforia jersey, take your shot at their iconic shot challenge, and more! Also stay tuned to surprise & delight giveaways throughout the match!

April 26 - One Planet Night presented by Fracht (Inter Miami CF hosts FC Dallas) Secure Your Tickets here!

Inter Miami welcomes fans for One Planet Night Presented by Fracht. Just four days after Earth Day, Inter Miami and Fracht will team up to raise awareness for supporting our planet. The first 10,000 fans to arrive will receive a sustainable Inter Miami and Fracht co-branded koozie. In support of this initiative, Fracht will lead a global tree-planting effort, with trees planted locally in our community and additional trees planted by Fracht offices around the world-demonstrating how small actions can grow into a worldwide impact.

May 3 - City of Icons Night presented by Royal Carribean (Inter Miami CF hosts New York Red Bulls) Secure Your Tickets here!

Royal Caribbean is bringing back City of Icons Night at Chase Stadium after last year's incredible success, once again celebrating the vibrant culture and legendary spirit of Miami. Fans can expect an electrifying matchday experience infused with the energy of Miami, including special entertainment, activations, and an exclusive City of Icons cap giveaway. Don't miss this unforgettable celebration of everything that makes Miami legendary!

May 18 - Rivalry Night Presented by Audi (Inter Miami CF hosts Orlando City SC) Secure Your Tickets here!

You won't want to miss Rivalry Night presented by Audi. Inter Miami takes on cross-state rivals Orlando City SC in what will be the 16th matchup between the sides in Club history in search of keeping the positive momentum going in MLS regular season action against its rivals. The last time Inter Miami faced Orlando City at Chase Stadium, the home side collected three points with a resounding 5-0 scoreline. The first 5,000 fans will receive an exclusive Audi x Inter Miami CF cobranded giveaway upon ingress.

June 28 - Inter Miami CF hosts Atlanta United Presented by Publix (Inter Miami CF hosts Atlanta United) Secure Your Tickets here!

Inter Miami and Publix are teaming up for a T-shirt giveaway! The first 10,000 fans to arrive will receive an Inter Miami CF and Publix co-branded t-shirt.

August 16 - Unified Night presented by Florida Blue (Inter Miami CF hosts LA Galaxy) Secure Your Tickets here!

Inter Miami is teaming up with Florida Blue to welcome fans to Unified Night. This special night will kick off with a special pre-match game between our very own Inter Miami CF Unified Team vs. LA Galaxy's Unified team at Chase stadium, followed by a special fan Zone activation from our theme nigh partner, Florida Blue.

September 16 - Hispanic Heritage Night Presented by Lowe's and Supported by Espolòn (Inter Miami CF hosts Seattle Sounders SC) Secure Your Tickets here!

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, September 16 will be a celebration of Hispanic culture and traditions, recognizing the impact of Hispanic communities on South Florida and the game of soccer. The match will also feature in-game performances and community activations to highlight the occasion.

September 20 - Breast Cancer Awareness Night Presented by Baptist Health (Inter Miami CF hosts DC United) Secure Your Tickets here!

Inter Miami and Baptist Health will team up to raise awareness for Breast Cancer. The nets will all turn pink on this evening and the players will don their Pink Euforia kits.

October 4 - Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Chase (Inter Miami CF hosts New England Revolution). Secure Your Tickets here!

October 4 is the final match of the 2025 MLS Regular Season and Inter Miami CF will dedicate this night to the most important part of the Club: the fans. Special offers, exclusive giveaways, and fan-centered experiences will make this match a memorable celebration for the supporters who bring high energy all season long.

