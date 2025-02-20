Charlotte FC and Eleven Sports Media Partner to Support Local Businesses Across the Carolinas

Charlotte FC has partnered with Eleven Sports Media to introduce an innovative Associate Partnership aimed at supporting local businesses throughout the Carolinas.

The partnership underscores Eleven's dedication to strengthening its support for small and mid-sized businesses throughout Charlotte and the Carolinas, building on the success of the Carolina Panthers Small Business Partnership.

Associate Partners will have access to a comprehensive package which consists of brand exposure, activation services, and experiential opportunities, including Eleven's StatTV and StadiumTV fan engagement technology integrated throughout Bank of America Stadium.

As part of the partnership with Charlotte FC, Eleven is the official sleeve partner of Crown Legacy FC. This marks the first sleeve sponsorship agreement that is unique to its MLS NEXT Pro club.

Jordan Wilson, Commercial Director of Eleven Sports Media, said: "We're delighted to be teaming up with Charlotte FC and expand our support for the region's small and mid-sized businesses. Eleven has already established a strong presence in the Carolina community, championing a community-focused partnership model that supports local small businesses and promotes inclusion and development through sports and professional soccer."

"Our continued partnership with Eleven Sports Media provides an outstanding platform to support small and mid-sized businesses across the Carolinas," said Eric Sudol, chief revenue officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "This collaboration strengthens our community connections, creates new opportunities for businesses, and enhances our reach in Charlotte and beyond."

