LAFC Teams up with LA County Department of Mental Health for 2025 Season
February 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC and the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) are teaming up for the 2025 season to drive awareness and provide mental health resources and access to all residents of L.A.
"LAFC is proud to partner with LACDMH to help support their mental health efforts in our community, especially in underserved and underrepresented areas of our city," LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman said. "We are looking forward to working with LACDMH to bring greater access to mental health services in Los Angeles."
LACDMH will have resources available to fans at LAFC Fan Fests throughout the season and will join forces with LAFC as a supporting partner of mental health related efforts and events, including Mental Health Awareness Month in May.
"The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health looks forward to its collaboration with LAFC to raise mental health awareness, reduce stigma and promote resources for everyone in our communities," said LACDMH Director Dr. Lisa H. Wong. "Together with LAFC, we can enhance and uplift the mental wellbeing of Angelenos and highlight the importance of self-care."
As the nation's largest public mental health department, LACDMH ensures access to care and treatment for L.A. County's most vulnerable residents in a region of close to 10 million people. Dedicated to its mission of providing hope, recovery, and wellbeing, LACDMH offers a vast array of mental health resources and services that promote independence, connectedness, and community integration, including assessments, case management, crisis intervention, medication support, peer support, and other rehabilitative services. For more information, visit dmh.lacounty.gov or follow @LACDMH on Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.
