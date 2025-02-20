FC Cincinnati Kick-Off 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup with Dominant 4-1 Victory in Honduras

February 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

TEGUCIGALPA - After a long preseason in Clearwater, Florida, FC Cincinnati started their 2025 competitive season off with an electric start. Thanks to a brace by Pavel Bucha and debut goals from Kévin Denkey and Evander, FCC took the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup matchup with FC Motagua 4-1.

The result not only represents an excellent start to the season but also sets FC Cincinnati up well for the second leg of the round to be played next week as The Orange and Blue enter it with a 4-1 lead with four away goals to support any kind of tiebreaker situation.

"Certainly pleased with the outcome," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said at the postgame press conference at Estadio Nacional, the home of FC Motagua. "I think the first 45 minutes was a real challenge, as far as the pressure that they applied. Some really dangerous service into the box, where they obviously found their goal, which I thought was a well-taken goal. Of course, we could do better in our marking, but I think it was just a strong header on top of a strong cross. But we put ourselves in some tough spots with turnovers, and they're dangerous in transition. I thought their 1v1 attacking and being able to break pressure caused us problems.

"Then I think we slowed the game down in a better way in the second half, and found some really good attacking moments and some really good goals. So I'm really pleased with how we saw the game, and certainly the lead."

It was a rare night in the history of FC Cincinnati. One that the club looks to have more of in the future, still, it was only the third match played outside of Canada or the United States. The win improved FCC's record to 2-1-0 in those matches, but the special nature of the game was not lost in the score line. It was augmented by it.

The atmosphere at Estadio Nacional was painted with the flair that Central American football is so well known for. Between the drums and songs chanted by the supporters, the hundreds of blue balloons handed out to those not playing drums so the fans could wave in support of their club, and the at times ear piercing whistles the home fans would unleash like boos, The Orange and Blue were treated to the exact kind of environment you can sometimes only read about or see on social media that makes Concacaf so special.

FC Cincinnati got on the board first when Pavel Bucha scored his first of two goals, taking a strike from the top of the box that lashed into the upper corner of the net for his first goal of the season. Bucha, starting as a defensive midfielder but later moving forward as the match called for it, earned high praise from his manager after the game not only for his goal-scoring but the full collection of his play.

"That was one of Pavel's strongest games," Noonan said after the match. "Aside from the goals, which he took well, I thought with the ball, very composed, connected with great passes and defensively, put in a really good shift."

The host side equalized just before halftime with a crossing header that was almost perfectly forecasted by Noonan just a day before. The FC Cincinnati Head Coach had highlighted how he felt FC Motagua's strength came from their ability to cross the ball into a dangerous player with the skills to score at a high level. And, in the 40th minute, exactly that happened. A ball was crossed in from a wide area, and Rodrigo Auzmendi leaped to head the ball in, and FC Cincinnati went to the locker rooms tied.

"In a lot of ways, I think it was what we expected," Noonan explained. "I think when I spoke to you guys before, we were concerned about their strength of wide service and Auzmendi in the box - which he's such a presence and knows how to attack the ball - and that's when they found their goal and a lot of other dangerous moments. And like I mentioned, even when we thought our pressure was okay, they have players that are comfortable to work their way out of pressure on the dribble and that causes problems. So I don't think there were surprises."

"I think as far as just the formation, we saw something different than we anticipated, you know, with their defensive structure. So early on, there was, I would say, a lack of certainty about how to create more and have more space."

The second half, though, was where the match came alive. Kévin Denkey scored his first goal in Orange and Blue to give FCC the lead back, and they never looked back from there. Bucha potted his second goal to cement the Man of the Match Award he was given after the game, and in the final stages of the game the newest member of the squad, Evander, scored his first goal for FC Cincinnati. Putting the final touch on a spectacular night.

Denkey and Evandar getting on the score sheet were a particularly sweet note for FC Cincinnati. For starters, both were able to score in their debuts - a nice confidence boost for the players as MLS play inches closer - but it is also always nice to see the dividends of your investments pay off quickly. Having these two players, who both represent significant financial investment and are important to team success, get off the mark quickly and prove their quality in intercontinental competition is an excellent sign.

Evander was only able to come on for the final 30 minutes. Hence, his time with Denkey was limited, but the relationship-building was encouraging regardless.

"With Kévin and Evander, yeah it was nice to see them on the scoresheet," Noonan explained. "Anytime you come in as key pieces to a new team, there's going to be expectations, and I think you saw what they're capable of tonight, and they were rewarded with two very nice goals; and Evander an assist as well...So I think you saw, even in a short amount of time, their ability to gel."

"I think it's really important. It's a lot of high expectations," Evander said after the match in the Concacaf Mixed Zone. "So coming on in the second half and giving an assist and scoring a goal, I think it was a really good debut. I am really happy with my start here with Cincy."

In the Tuesday night match in Tegucigalpa seven new members of The Orange and Blue ended up making their debuts. The aforementioned Evander and Denkey notable among them but newly acquired signees Brian Anunga, Lukas Engel and Gilberto Flores all came in for their first minutes with the club. Stefan Chirila, a 19-year-old FC Cincinnati Academy product also got his first minutes with the first team as did recently signed FC Cincinnati 2 defender who was brought up on a short-term loan Noah Adnan.

The victory, with all its platitudes and celebrations, debuts, and many goals, represents something even more important, though. After a long preseason where there was uncertainty and expressed disappointment with how things transpired (particularly with the lack of consistency in the availability of the group), the 4-1 victory almost came as an emotional release. A reward for the patience they had, for facing the challenges they did this preseason, and a celebration of what is to come next.

Pat Noonan made clear that he feels there's more work to be done, saying, "We're nowhere near our best," and highlighted certain aspects of the match he was looking at to improve. But at the end of the night, the win was a proof of concept, and there was light at the end of the tunnel. That the team, as assembled and even if it's coming together late has the juice. They have something special. That despite the short time with the club some of their stars have, the capacity for quality is real-- and more importantly, exciting.

"I think the character of the group is very strong," Noonan said at the closing of his press conference. "When you see that behind the scenes, and you see how guys deal with difficult situations, that gives me plenty of hope for a high ceiling and expecting even more than what we saw tonight. So it's just one game, it's just one win, but it, I think, gives you an idea of what's to come."

What's next is the 2025 MLS regular season opener at TQL Stadium. FCC now travels back home for a quick turnaround as the New York Red Bulls come to Cincy for the opener and while FC Cincinnati will be playing on short rest after traveling to Central America and back, the Red Bulls will have been rested and preparing as the MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Champions did not qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup this season.

But that is the burden of success. So, FC Cincinnati will turn around quickly and focus its attention there. What they lack in rest for the opener though, they will surely make up for with a confidence boost and faith in themselves.

"It's very important," Bucha said after the match on the value of a good start to the season. "I'm glad we did it, because always, for every team, it is crucial for you to have a good start to the season. It brings very positive energy to the team, and we can now be focused on Red Bull on the weekend, and I hope that we will continue like this."

