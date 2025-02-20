Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025 Theme Nights

February 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced the Club's theme nights for select home matches during the 2025 regular season, driven by Carvana. The Club's 2025 calendar features nine theme nights, including the return of several fan favorites and the introduction of new themes and activations.

The 2025 Theme Night Calendar kicks off on Saturday, Mar. 1 with the Club's Home Opener, presented by Carvana. Help welcome the Men In Red back to Soldier Field as they take on Eastern Conference foe D.C. United at 7:30 PM CT.

Travel back in time, as the Fire celebrate 2000s Night, presented by College Ave, on Saturday, Apr. 19 at 7:30 PM CT. Pull on your cargo pants and low rise jeans, grab your iPods, and get ready to dance along to teen pop hits as the Fire face-off against regional rivals FC Cincinnati.

The Fire will be honoring our nation's brave military personnel and showing appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication of our service members during Military Night Appreciation Night, presented by Magellan Corporation, on Saturday, May 3 versus Orlando City SC at 7:30 PM CT.

Bring the whole family out for an unforgettable day of fun, festivities, and football with the return of Family Day, presented by Hyundai. With a 1:30 PM CT kickoff time on Saturday, May 10 against Atlanta United, Family Day will be family-friendly and centered around our youngest Fire supporters!

Get ready to show off your Second City spirit as the Fire host a Chicago Celebration, presented by Wintrust, on Saturday, Jun. 14. Head to Soldier Field for an evening full of reppin' your favorite city!

The Club's annual Pride Night, an evening celebrating diversity, inclusion, and unity in our community, will take place on Wednesday, Jun. 25 at 7:30 PM against the Philadelphia Union.

Wands at the ready! The Fire are excited to host the Club's first-ever Harry Potter™ Night, presented by Magellan Corporation, on Saturday, Aug. 9 at Soldier Field against LAFC at 7:30 PM CT.. Fire fans will have a chance to show off their Hogwarts™ house pride - whether you're a Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Ravenclaw™ or Slytherin™, get your tickets now for this magical night!

2025 Theme Night Calendar

DATE OPPONENT TIME THEME

Saturday, Mar. 1 D.C. United 7:30 PM CT Home Opener, presented by Carvana

Saturday, Apr. 19 FC Cincinnati 7:30 PM CT 2000's Night, presented by College Ave

Saturday, May 3 Orlando City SC 7:30 PM CT Military Appreciation Night, presented by Magellan

Saturday, May 10 Atlanta United 1:30 PM CT Family Day, presented by Hyundai

Saturday, Jun. 14 Nashville SC 7:30 PM CT Chicago Celebration, presented by Wintrust

Wednesday, Jun. 25 Philadelphia Union 7:30 PM CT Pride Night

Saturday, Aug. 9 LAFC 7:30 PM CT Harry Potter Night, presented by Magellan

In addition to the above Theme Nights, the Fire will also hold their annual Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Meridian, and Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Zayed Law, celebrations during the 2025 season. Information on these matches will be released at a later date.

For more information on the Fire's 2025 Theme Nights, please visit: chicagofirefc.com/tickets/theme-nights

Chicago's 2025 regular season, driven by Carvana, will begin on the road against the Columbus Crew at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Lower.com Field. The following weekend, the Fire will host Eastern Conference rival D.C. United on Saturday, March 1 at Soldier Field at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the 2025 season are available for purchase starting at $29 and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE.

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the upcoming 2025 MLS Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on Twitter (@chicagofire using hashtags #CF97 and #VamosFire), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), and Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.