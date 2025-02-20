San Diego FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with InterContinental San Diego as Official Hotel Partner
February 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) has announced a new multi-year partnership with InterContinental San Diego, naming the luxury waterfront hotel as the Official Hotel Partner of San Diego FC. This collaboration brings together two organizations committed to excellence, hospitality, and community engagement in America's Finest City.
As part of the partnership, InterContinental San Diego will serve as a preferred hospitality destination for SDFC, providing accommodations for home and visiting players throughout the season. The hotel will also be integrated into the Club's matchday experience with prominent branding at Snapdragon Stadium.
"InterContinental San Diego is a premier destination that reflects the vibrancy and energy of our city," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Their world-class hospitality and commitment to creating memorable experiences make them a natural fit for SDFC. We look forward to delivering top-tier hospitality and unforgettable moments for everyone who interacts with our club."
The partnership also includes fan engagement opportunities, such as the ability to host a SDFC themed events at the hotel, co-branded premium giveaways, and an exclusive Club-themed sweepstakes for fans. InterContinental San Diego will also be featured across SDFC's digital platforms, including the Club's website, partner page, and email newsletters, strengthening its brands presence and deepening its connection with the league's fanbase.
"We're thrilled to be the Official Hotel Partner of San Diego FC as we kick off this journey with our city's newest professional soccer team," said Eric Manning, Director of Sales and Marketing at InterContinental San Diego. "At InterContinental San Diego, we believe in the power of true hospitality, both on and off the field. We appreciate how travel and sports unite people and strengthen the ties within our diverse community. As we begin this exciting journey, we are proud to be part of the story, embracing the passion, unity, and energy that soccer brings to our city."
Located in downtown San Diego, InterContinental San Diego offers breathtaking waterfront views, upscale accommodations, and premier dining experiences, including Vistal Restaurant + Bar, Garibaldi, and Layover. The hotel's proximity to top attractions and commitment to quality service make it an ideal partner for SDFC as the Club continues to build deep connections within the local community.
Legends, a global premium experiences company, represented San Diego FC in sourcing and negotiating the partnership with InterContinental San Diego.
To learn more about official Club partnerships, check out SanDiegoFC.com/Club/Partnerships. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit www.SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.
