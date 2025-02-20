Nashville SC Begins 2025 MLS Regular Season Saturday at GEODIS Park

February 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Boys in Gold are back at GEODIS Park this Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT to kick off their 2025 Major League Soccer season against the New England Revolution for Opening Night presented by Transcard.

Here are five things to know for this weekend's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan begins his first full season as manager when the Boys in Gold take the pitch against New England Saturday night. The former United States Men's National Team Assistant took over last summer with First Assistant John Bello. Joining Callaghan's staff for the 2025 season are Assistant Coach Michael Nsien and Goalkeeper Coach Danny Cepero.

Since the conclusion of the 2024 season, Nashville SC has added 11 players to its first team roster for the 2025 campaign: Bryan Acosta (midfielder), homegrown signing Chris Applewhite (defender), 2024 MLS Cup MVP Gastón Brugman (midfielder), Matthew Corcoran (midfielder), Maximus Ekk (forward), Andy Najar (defender), Jeisson Palacios (defender), Ahmed Qasem (midfielder), Brian Schwake (goalkeeper), Eddi Tagseth (midfielder), and Xavier Valdez (goalkeeper).

The Revolution are one of only two teams Nashville SC met more than twice in 2024 (also Inter Miami CF) with the clubs playing three times in MLS (twice) and Leagues Cup (once), including Callaghan's first result as Nashville SC Head Coach in a 1-1 draw on Aug. 6, 2024. The Boys in Gold are 2W-3L-4D all-time versus New England across all competitions.

Forward Sam Surridge, who led Nashville SC in 2024 with 12 regular season goals and 15 tallies across all competitions, has recorded three goals in four career matches against New England, including his first MLS goal(s) and brace during his league debut versus the Revolution on Oct. 14, 2023 at GEODIS Park.

Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis, who tied for fifth with eight MLS shutouts in 2024, has three clean sheets and a 0.88 goals against average (GAA) versus the New England Revolution in MLS play as a Boy in Gold - his second lowest GAA against clubs he's faced in eight or more regular season matches.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.