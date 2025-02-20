Atlanta United Community Fund Grants $345,000 to Atlanta Public Schools Athletics to Support Soccer Programs

ATLANTA - The  Atlanta United Community Fund  (AUCF) today announced it has granted $345,000 to Atlanta Public Schools (APS) Department of Athletics to support all 23 of its soccer programs spanning 12 middle schools and 11 high schools. This grant, the largest one-time contribution in APS Athletics history, will provide each school with up to $15,000 for essential needs, including soccer equipment, uniforms, coaching development, transportation and EMS services for matches.

The funding aims to bridge gaps in access by elevating both the quality and sustainability of soccer programs across APS, ensuring that both female and male student-athletes have the resources necessary to thrive on and off the field. APS soccer programming attracts between 800-1000 student-athletes annually, which represents 12-15% of all APS sports participants. As a result of this grant, APS expects to increase soccer participation and foster a healthier and more engaged student population.

"This soccer grant from the Atlanta United Community Fund is a game-changer for Atlanta Public Schools' Department of Athletics high school and middle school soccer programs," said Corrie V. Collier, Atlanta Public Schools Director of Athletics. "This generous investment will provide our student-athletes and coaches with enhanced resources and greater opportunities to develop their skills, fostering a culture of excellence both on and off the field."

"Soccer has the power to shape lives, and every young athlete deserves the chance to compete with the right resources," said Skate Noftsinger, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer for Atlanta United. "By investing in APS athletics, we're giving students the opportunity to develop on and off the field with the proper support and infrastructure while we're also investing in the future of these students, their schools and the broader Atlanta soccer community. This grant perfectly reflects the mission of the Atlanta United Community Fund and our club's commitment to making a lasting impact in our community."

To celebrate the grant, students from all 23 APS soccer programs will attend Atlanta United's 2025 MLS Season Opening match against CF Montreal this Saturday, Feb. 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

