Sounders FC Wins 3-1 at Antigua GFC in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Opener

February 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC midfielder Paul Arriola

ANTIGUA, GUATEMALA - Sounders FC began its 2025 campaign with a 3-1 win on the road Wednesday evening over Guatemalan side Antigua GFC in Concacaf Champions Cup action. Paul Arriola scored a debut goal for his new club in the third minute, Pedro de la Vega added another from outside the area in the 61st minute and Albert Rusnák bagged Seattle's third of the night in second-half stoppage time as the club takes the 3-1 aggregate lead back to Seattle.

The second leg of the Round One matchup is set for next Wednesday, February 26 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field, with the winner advancing to face Liga MX side Cruz Azul in the Round of 16. Before facing Antigua again, Sounders FC kicks off the 2025 MLS regular season at home on Saturday, February 22 against Charlotte FC (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Tonight marked the first all-time meeting between Sounders FC and Antigua GFC. It's the second matchup for the Rave Green against a team from Guatemala, as Seattle previously faced Comunicaciones in the 2011-2012 edition of the tournament.

Paul Arriola scored a debut goal in the third minute, becoming the first Sounder to score in his debut since Pedro de la Vega did so last year against LAFC on February 24, 2024.

Pedro de la Vega's goal in the 61st minute was his second for Seattle since signing with the club prior to the 2024 season.

Albert Rusnák's goal tonight comes after a 2024 season that saw the midfielder tally 30 goal contributions (11g/19a) in all competitions, set the club record for most single-season assists and win the Sounders FC Team MVP award.

Three goals are the most Seattle has scored in its first match of the season since 2021 when it defeated Minnesota United FC 4-0 to open its MLS campaign.

This is Seattle's eighth appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup, and its first since becoming the first MLS side to win the competition in 2022.

Midfielder Obed Vargas recorded assists on the first two Seattle goals tonight. The Alaska native tallied seven helpers in all competitions last year.

New signings Jesús Ferreira and Arriola were in Brian Schmetzer's starting XI this evening. The pair of players came to Seattle from FC Dallas in separate transactions during the offseason.

Prior to next Wednesday's second leg, the Rave Green begin their 2025 MLS regular season campaign on Saturday, February 22 against Charlotte FC on the EQC Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 - Antigua GFC 1

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Venue: Estadio Pensativo

Referees: Katie García

Assistants: Sandra Ramírez, Karen Díaz

Fourth Official: Francia Gonzalez

Weather: 65 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Paul Arriola (Jesús Ferreira, Obed Vargas) 3'

ANT - Óscar Santis (Romario Luiz da Silva, José Rosales) 24'

SEA - Pedro de la Vega (Obed Vargas) 61'

SEA - Albert Rusnák (Georgi Minoungou) 90'+5'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ANT - Cristian Hernández (caution) 10'

ANT - José Gálvez (caution) 35'

ANT - Óscar Santis (caution) 81'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan (João Paulo 85'), Obed Vargas, Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 76'), Jesús Ferreira (Albert Rusnák 67'), Paul Arriola (Paul Rothrock 67'); Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski 76')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jacob Castro, Stuart Hawkins, Jonathan Bell, Cody Baker, Danny Leyva, Travian Sousa

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 7

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 0

Antigua GFC - Luis Morán; Alexander Robinson, José Ardón, Kevin Grijalva; Óscar Santis, Óscar Castellanos (José Espinoza 68'), Cristian Hernández (Diego André Fernández Chinchilla 85'), José Rosales, José Gálvez (Diego Santis 46'); Derwinder Deesmith Bradley Jolón (Francisco Apaolaza 68'), Romario Luiz da Silva (Robinson Daniel Flores Barrios 73')

Substitutes not used: Juan Guillermo Carbonell Rivera, José Daniel Franco Aldana, Ángel Santiago Díaz, Brandon de Leon, Héctor Prillwitz, Selvin Saúl Sagastume Morales, Estuardo Santiago Sican Avila

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 16

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 1

