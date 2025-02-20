Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls - 2025 Home Opener

February 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls

Saturday, February 22 - 7:30 p.m. ET

2025 Home Opener

The 2025 Major League Soccer season begins on Saturday at TQL Stadium as FC Cincinnati take on the New York Red Bulls. Kickoff for the home opener on Saturday, February 22 is set for 7:30 p.m.

Limited tickets remain for Saturday's game. Visit the ticket page at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets, or call 513-977-KICK, to learn more. Take a look at what to know ahead of Saturday's night's match at TQL Stadium.

GATES OPEN

With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., gates to TQL Stadium open at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION & ROAD CLOSURES

With preparations underway for construction for the highly-anticipated mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium, fans should be aware of road closures for both vehicular and pedestrian access. With Wade Street being closed, fans accessing the Workhorse Gate will be directed down Liberty Street to Central Ave.

For an A-to-Z stadium guide, parking information, a stadium map, road closures, bag policy, concessions information and more, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday.

FC CINCINNATI PRE-MATCH AT THE PARK

Join FC Cincinnati Pre-Match at the Park at Washington Park. Fans of all ages can head over to Washington Park from 4 - 6:30 p.m. The pre-match party gets started with plenty of free, family-friendly fan experiences as well as food trucks, drinks and activities.

Live Music from The Closers

FC Cincinnati Merchandise

FC Cincinnati Inflatables

Games and Activities Including Snooker Ball, Ladder Ball, Cornhole and a Coloring Table

Airbrush and Balloon Art

FC Cincinnati Marketing Table

Food Trucks Including Travelin' Toms (first 150 beverages free courtesy of FC Cincinnati), Festival Concessions, SEA Cuisine and AJ's Cheesesteaks

Around 6:30 p.m., fans can join the high-energy march into the stadium as it arrives at Washington Park with smoke, drums and chants.

INSIDE & OUTSIDE TQL STADIUM

Outside TQL Stadium, the Carl and Martha Lindner Plaza provides continued entertainment leading up to kickoff, including live music starting at 6 p.m. from Duo Cousto. The plaza will also feature a photo opportunity on the plaza for fans to take picture with before entering the gate through halftime.

Inside TQL Stadium, will want to be in their seats early for special pre-match presentations throughout the stadium and on the field prior to kickoff.

The Bailey is general admission, safe standing only. Singing, drums, flags, and smoke are expected during the match. No opposing team fans or colors allowed.

Read below for more information regarding parking options, the stadium's updated clear bag policy, NFC Ticketing and Wi-Fi:

Parking Options - Plan ahead for matchday with our Parking Information.

Bag Policy - TQL Stadium has updated its Clear Bag Policy. Learn more about our TQL Stadium Bag Policy.

NFC Ticketing - In addition to mobile ticketing, FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek utilize NFC Ticketing (Near Field Communication) at all stadium gates and entrances. Fans can add their ticket to Apple Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch and simply tap their device at the reader at the gate to enter the stadium. Learn more with our Mobile Ticketing Information.

In-Stadium Wi-Fi - Fans will be able to connect to the free in-stadium Wi-Fi courtesy the club's official IT partner and service provider, Atomic Data.

FC CINCINNATI MERCHANDISE

Fans can visit the TQL Stadium Team Store when gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday. The FC Cincinnati Team Store at 1433 Vine Street in Over The Rhine will also operate on normal hours Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fans can purchase all their favorite FC Cincinnati merchandise including the new Orange and Blue Legacy Kit at either team store or at various other FCC Merchandise stands.

Fans can also purchase merchandise items online at FCCGo.com and can pick up in-store.

FC CINCINNATI 50/50 RAFFLE

Fans in Ohio can purchase 50/50 Raffle Tickets now to support the FC Cincinnati Foundation. All tickets can be purchased online at FCCincinnati5050.com or on the official FC Cincinnati app.

The 50/50 Raffle will be benefitting the FC Cincinnati Foundation and help fund its key programs: Soccer Unites, Mini Soccer Pitch Builds, West End Pride, and Learning Is Cool as the Foundation works to improve the lives of children in our region through soccer.

Raffle Tickets are one for $10, 10 for $20, 50 for $50 and 200 for $100. No tickets are purchased in-person or with cash, and the raffle closes at the 75th minute of Saturday's game. The winning ticket will be announced post-match at FCCincinnati5050.com and on FC Cincinnati social media channels.

