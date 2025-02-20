Charlotte FC Signs Defender and 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Mikah Thomas

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has signed defender Mikah Thomas to his first professional contract through 2026, with Club options for 2027, 2028 and 2029.

Charlotte FC traded up to the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft to select the UConn defender. Thomas featured throughout the Club's preseason in Miami and at the Coachella Valley Invitational.

"We're excited to sign Mikah to his first professional contract after an impressive preseason with the First Team," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "Mikah has demonstrated a tremendous work ethic and has proven to us that he is ready for professional football. His profile adds versatility and depth to our backline, and we are excited to introduce him into our player pathway which has proven successful in developing the Club's MLS SuperDraft selections."

Thomas, who turns 20 on Friday, played two years collegiately at the University of Connecticut. With the Huskies, the Ponte Vedra, Fla. native made 26 appearances and added one goal to go along with three assists. The defender joins the Club with professional experience, having made his U.S. Open Cup debut with Jacksonville Armada's U-23 squad in 2023 where he scored Jacksonville's lone goal against Miami United FC in a 1-1 draw in regulation, which was followed by a 9-8 victory in penalties.

Transaction: Charlotte FC signs defender Mikah Thomas through 2026, with Club options for 2027, 2028 and 2029.

