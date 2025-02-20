Columbus Crew Loan Goalkeeper Abraham Romero to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
February 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have loaned Goalkeeper Abraham Romero to USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The Crew retain the right to recall Romero at any point during the duration of the loan, which runs through May 31, 2025.
Romero signed with the Crew on Aug. 14, 2024, and went on to appear in two matches for the Black & Gold, making three saves. He made his MLS debut on Sept. 7 against Seattle Sounders FC and earned his first MLS win and shutout against the New England Revolution on Oct. 12.
Internationally, Romero has compiled 14 total appearances for Mexico from the U-17 through U-22 levels, including seven matches during the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile and five during the 2017 U-20 World Cup in South Korea. He has also represented the U.S. Men's Youth National Team twice at the U-15 and U-17 levels.
TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew loan Goalkeeper Abraham Romero to USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, announced on Feb. 20, 2025. The Crew retain the right to recall Romero at any point during the duration of the loan, which runs through May 31, 2025.
