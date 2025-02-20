Columbus Crew Loan Goalkeeper Abraham Romero to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

February 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have loaned Goalkeeper Abraham Romero to USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The Crew retain the right to recall Romero at any point during the duration of the loan, which runs through May 31, 2025.

Romero signed with the Crew on Aug. 14, 2024, and went on to appear in two matches for the Black & Gold, making three saves. He made his MLS debut on Sept. 7 against Seattle Sounders FC and earned his first MLS win and shutout against the New England Revolution on Oct. 12.

Internationally, Romero has compiled 14 total appearances for Mexico from the U-17 through U-22 levels, including seven matches during the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile and five during the 2017 U-20 World Cup in South Korea. He has also represented the U.S. Men's Youth National Team twice at the U-15 and U-17 levels.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew loan Goalkeeper Abraham Romero to USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, announced on Feb. 20, 2025. The Crew retain the right to recall Romero at any point during the duration of the loan, which runs through May 31, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.