D.C. United Extends Partnership with IHeartMedia Washington D.C. to Deliver Local Radio Broadcasts for the 2025 MLS Season

February 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United and iHeartMedia Washington D.C. have extended their partnership through the 2025 MLS season to continue delivering a local radio broadcast for all D.C. united regular season matches.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with iHeartMedia ahead of D.C. United's 30th Anniversary Season and continue providing our fans with radio broadcasts featuring D.C. United and DMV legend, Dave Johnson, alongside National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee Bruce Murray," Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations, said. "Dave has been the voice of D.C. United since 1996 and we're thrilled to have his iconic game calls back again in 2025. Through our partnership with iHeartMedia, we can provide multiple media options to serve all D.C. United fans watching the game, especially for fans who have built their connections to the club through Dave Johnson's signature commentary."

Radio broadcasts will be available live on 1190 iHeart Sports DC, 101.1 HD2, and the iHeartRadio App. As part of the partnership, legendary broadcaster Dave Johnson, who has called games for D.C. United since the club's inception in 1996 will return to the booth alongside Bruce Murray, former United States National Team player (1985-1993, 85 caps and 21 goals) and Class of 2011 National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee. The pair have partnered on radio calls since 2023 to deliver high-quality and passionate radio calls for fans. Supporters watching D.C. United MLS Regular Season games on Apple TV+ can opt to listen to Dave Johnson and Bruce Murray calling the game on the MLS Local Radio Broadcast channel.

"There is a D.C. United drumbeat in my heart," Dave Johnson said. "For 30 years, I have been blessed to be on a journey with the Black-and-Red supporters who are my family. I look forward to every connection and strengthening and growing our community. Always United!"

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Washington, D.C. market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service - available across more than 500 platforms and over 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles.

"iHeartMedia Washington D.C. is thrilled to continue our partnership with D.C. United for another exciting season, highlighting our commitment to broadcasting sports coverage to fans across the DMV and beyond," said Aaron Hyland, Region President for iHeartMedia Washington D.C. & Baltimore. "Get ready for another season of D.C. United soccer with the legendary Dave Johnson bringing his signature passion to the play-by-play, alongside expert analysis from National Soccer Hall of Famer Bruce Murray, ensuring that fans won't miss a single moment of the action. We invite listeners to tune in on 1190 iHeart Sports DC (WTSD-AM), 101.1 HD2, or stream live on the iHeartRadio app as we bring the energy and passion of D.C. United soccer. We're proud to be your home for every match, every moment, and every memory."

Every D.C. United and MLS match will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. In addition to English and Spanish commentary for every contest, MLS Season Pass will also provide the home team's radio call as an audio option for the 2024 season, giving Black-and-Red supporters the option to listen to the iHeartRadio local call directly in the Apple TV app.

For more information about D.C. United, please visit: www.dcunited.com.

