New Food, Beverages and Merchandise to be Offered at TQL Stadium for 2025 Season
February 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
As FC Cincinnati kick off 10th anniversary celebrations, today the club hosted members of the news media for a sampling of food and beverages that will be offered at TQL Stadium this season. New 10th anniversary merchandise was also revealed at the event.
"We can't wait to kick off the season with our home opener on Saturday, February 22 when we take on New York Red Bulls," said Paula Boggs Muething, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer, FC Cincinnati. "We continue to make an exceptional fan experience one of our top priorities and we're excited about the new food, beverage and merchandise offerings. We hope fans of all ages will help celebrate the club's big milestone at TQL Stadium and special events throughout the year."
At today's event, new concession offerings were sampled including The Olimpico Burger, Loaded Hot Mett, Cauliflower Tikka Masala and Gary's Chicken Sandwich among a dozen other dishes.
TQL Stadium Executive Chef Sheldon Morgan shared samples of in-house crafted specialty foods that will be offered in premium clubs and suites, which will include rotating vendors from Findlay Market, Tela Bar & Kitchen, Alfio's and Nation Kitchen & Bar. Chef Sheldon also sampled Orange Polenta Cake, Cincinnati Sunrise and Blue Moon handcrafted cocktails.
Rank + Rally revealed special merchandise offerings for the club's 10th anniversary, including a polo and sweatshirt with the 10th anniversary logo. The 2025 FCC kit and scarf were also displayed.
The new merchandise and accessories such as gloves, fashion hats and player-specific merchandise will be available at the Team Store located at 1433 Vine Street and in TQL Stadium on match days.
The complete list of new stadium food and beverage offerings for the 2025 season is below:
Concessions
The Olimpico Burger
Two Beef Patties, American Cheese, Sliced Bacon, and Caramelized Onions
Concessions (Section 112) - Seven Hills Grill
ELT
Eggplant "Bacon", Romaine Lettuce, Thyme-Roasted Tomatoes, Vegan Parmesan Spread, Pita Bread
Concessions (Section 124) - Queen City Eats
Cauliflower Tikka Masala
Roasted Cauliflower, Spiced Tomato Sauce, Coconut Basmati Rice, Grilled Naan
Concessions (Section 110) - Pitch Side Marketplace
Loaded Hot Mett
Avril Bleh Smoked Mett, Tomato Bacon Jam and Crispy Jalapenos
Concessions (Section 114) - Smokehaus
Gary's Chicken Sandwich
Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken, Dill Pickles, Gary's Sauce on a Brioche Bun
Concessions (Section 125) - Rhine Roost
Premium
Nation Burger
Two Beef Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Memphis BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, and Horseradish Aioli. Served with Classic Tater Tots
Premium - CTI Cincinnatus Club (Findlay Market Rotating)
- Tela Bar & Kitchen
- Chino's Street Food
- Nation Kitchen & Bar
Alfio's - Empanadas Duo
Spinach and Cheese Empanada, Korean Pork BBQ Empanada, Yum Yum Sauce
Alfio's - Argentine Nachos
Spiced Beef, Creamy Queso, Brined Olives, Jalapeno Argentine Relish
Premium - First Financial Club
