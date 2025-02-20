Colorado Rapids Sign Defender Keegan Rosenberry to Multi-Year Contract
February 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have signed defender Keegan Rosenberry to a three-year contract extension through the 2028 MLS season, the club announced today.
"Keegan has been a cornerstone of our team for the past six seasons, and we're thrilled to secure his future with the club," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "His consistency, leadership, and professionalism both on and off the field have been instrumental in shaping our team's identity. As a veteran presence, his experience and influence will remain invaluable as we continue building toward future success."
Rosenberry, 31, will enter his seventh season with the Rapids in 2025 as the longest-tenured player on the club's active roster. Over his career in Colorado, Rosenberry has made 172 appearances and 167 starts in MLS play, ranking fourth in club history in both categories. He also ranks third in club history in total minutes played with 14,941. Ahead of the 2024 season, head coach Chris Armas appointed him as the team's captain.
The Ronks, Pennsylvania, native is coming off a standout 2024 season in which he reached multiple career milestones. In addition to climbing the club's all-time rankings for appearances, starts, and minutes, Rosenberry earned his second MLS All-Star selection, marking his first since his rookie season in 2016 with the Philadelphia Union. He became the 20th player in Rapids history to represent the club at the league's midseason showcase.
As Rosenberry enters his 10th MLS season in 2025, he continues to cement his legacy as one of the league's most durable and dependable defenders. Across his three seasons with Philadelphia and six seasons with Colorado, he has made 252 MLS appearances (243 starts), logging 21,825 minutes. Over his career, he has recorded nine goals and 17 assists, with six goals and 11 assists coming during his time with the Rapids.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids sign defender Keegan Rosenberry to three-year contract, on Feb. 20, 2025.
Keegan Rosenberry
Position: Defender
Height: 5-8
Weight: 161
Birthdate: December 11, 1993
Birthplace: Ronks, Pennsylvania
Nationality: USA
Colorado Rapids Sign Defender Keegan Rosenberry to Multi-Year Contract
