Kuzmin Reassigned to Norfolk

March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced the team reassigned defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin from the Manitoba Moose to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Born April 23, 2003 - Kholstovo, Belarus

Height 5.10 - Weight 187 - Shoots L

Kuzmin, 20, has appeared in 15 contests for the Moose this season and posted three points (1G, 2A), including scoring his first AHL goal on March 10 in Iowa. The defenceman has also registered seven points (2G, 5A) in 21 ECHL games with Norfolk. The Kholstovo, Belarus native was a third-round pick (82nd overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Moose clash with the Toronto Marlies at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, March 27. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The first 2000 fans through the doors receive a Moose-themed beach tote bag.

