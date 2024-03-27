Taylor Gauthier Returns to Penguins

March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, the Penguins have signed forward Matthew Quercia to a professional tryout agreement.

Gauthier currently leads the ECHL with 24 wins, four shutouts and a 2.23 goals against average. Furthermore, the 23-year-old ranks second in the league with a .923 save percentage, and he has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week four times this season.

The Calgary, Alberta native is 1-2-1 in four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. In those four contests, he recorded a 3.87 goals against average, .889 save percentage and his first AHL shutout.

In 24 career AHL games with the Penguins, Gauthier is 9-5-7 with a 2.90 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

Quercia, 25, has amassed 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points in 63 games with the Nailers this season. He also leads the team with 152 penalty minutes, which ranks sixth in the league and most among rookies.

In 82 career ECHL games, all with Wheeling, Quercia has picked up 39 points (14G-25A). Prior to turning pro, the native of Andover, Massachusetts played three seasons at Boston University before transferring to Michigan Tech University for his senior year. He procured 22 points (11G-11A) across those four seasons.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Saturday, Mar. 30 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Opening puck drop for the Penguins and Phantoms is 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

