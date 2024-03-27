Knight Slams the Door as Checkers Blank Hartford 3-0

March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Stingy defense led the Checkers to another big road win Wednesday night, as they slammed the door on Hartford 3-0.

Spencer Knight saw 19 shots across the contest and had an answer for them all, stymying the Wolf Pack to earn his second straight shutout and third in his last four starts.

Back-to-back shutouts.

150+ minutes of scoreless hockey.

Three shutouts in his last four starts.

Charlotte smothered the Hartford attack throughout the net while spending the majority of it with a one-goal lead, courtesy of a power-play deposit from the red-hot Wilmer Skoog less than two minutes into regulation.

That one-goal advantage held strong for the visitors until the final six minutes of play when, in the midst of a rallying effort from Hartford, the Checkers tacked on a quick pair of insurance markers.

The first came off the stick of Alexander True - who took the zone with speed and buried a low shot past the Wolf Pack netminder - while the final dagger came 77 seconds later when Mackie Samoskevich forced a turnover and fed a cross-ice pass for Casey Fitzgerald to hammer home and seal the deal for Charlotte.

The Checkers have won three straight games and eight of their last 10 ... The Checkers are on a four-game winning streak on the road ... Knight has not allowed a goal in over 151 minutes of play ... Knight now ranks third in the AHL in shutouts with five ... Skoog has goals in back-to-back games and in five of his last six games ... After going 59 games without a goal Fitzgerald now has goals in back-to-back games ... True's goal was his first since Feb. 25 ... Tonight was Benning's fourth multi-point game of the season and his second in his last three games ... The Checkers have allowed 12 goals over their last seven games, with six of those goals coming in one contest ... The Checkers snapped a two-game drought by converting on their lone power-play opportunity .. Ben Steeves made his pro debut ... The Checkers are 5-0-0-0 against the Wolf Pack this season and will play them three more times over their last nine regular season games ... Ryan McAllister, Brendan Perlini, Skyler Brind'Amour, Riley Bezeau, Lucas Carlsson, Dennis Cesana, Uvis Balinskis and Mack Guzda were the scratches for Charlotte

