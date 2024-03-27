Game Day: Wranglers Battle the Firebirds

March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers face the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday night in the second game of a back-to-back.

Calgary (32-23-5-3) looks to get back in the win column after dropping Tuesday's tilt against the Pacific Division leading Firebirds (39-13-5-4) by a 7-3 score.

Puck drop: 7:00pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Mar. 29, 2024 7:00pm vs San Jose Scotiabank Saddledome

Mar. 31, 2024 7:00pm vs San Jose Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers will face the Firebirds for the final time tonight.

Coachella Valley won 7-3 against the Wranglers on Tuesday night and have now won the last six meetings with Calgary this season. (6-1)

The Firebirds (87pts.) are the only team in the Pacific Division to have clinched a playoff spot, and they have not lost in regulation in 13 straight games, with a 11-0-1-2 record heading into Wednesday night.

Calgary (72pts.) currently sits in sixth place in the Pacific Division standings, just four points back of Colorado for third place and home ice advantage in the first round of the AHL postseason.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: William Stromgren

Keep your eye on William Stromgren tonight.

Stromgren scored his fifth goal of the season against the Firebirds on Tuesday night and added an assist.

The 20-year-old has 20 points (5g,15a) in 59 games this season and three points (1g,2a) in his last two games.

He has four points (1g,3a) in six games against the Firebirds this season.

ONE TIMERS:

Riley Damiani scored his first goal as a member of the Wranglers on Tuesday night.

Artem Grushnikov picked up his first point as a member of the Wranglers on Tuesday.

Jordan Oesterle notched his first AHL goal of the season against the Firebirds.

(F) Jakob Pelletier had a three-point outing on Mar.24 and has four points in (1g,3a) in his last three games.

