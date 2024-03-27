Panthers Send Uvis Balinskis to Charlotte

March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers announced today that they have assigned Uvis Balinskis to Charlotte.

The 27-year-old defenseman has appeared in each of Florida's last four contests and picked up an assist along the way, giving him three points (1g, 2a) in 22 NHL games this season.

He now returns to Charlotte where he ranks second among team blue liners with 21 points (3g, 18a) in 35 games.

The Checkers are in the midst of their penultimate road trip of the regular season, which continues tonight in Hartford.

American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2024

