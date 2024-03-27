Panthers Send Uvis Balinskis to Charlotte
March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers announced today that they have assigned Uvis Balinskis to Charlotte.
The 27-year-old defenseman has appeared in each of Florida's last four contests and picked up an assist along the way, giving him three points (1g, 2a) in 22 NHL games this season.
He now returns to Charlotte where he ranks second among team blue liners with 21 points (3g, 18a) in 35 games.
The Checkers are in the midst of their penultimate road trip of the regular season, which continues tonight in Hartford.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2024
- Panthers Send Uvis Balinskis to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Team up with Aurora Health Care Reach Out and Read Program - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Hosting Pregame Autograph Session Featuring Gionta Brothers, Jr. Amerks April 3 - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Cincinnati - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Loan Forward Blade Jenkins to ECHL's Worcester Railers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Visit Rosemont to Challenge Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Kuzmin Reassigned to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Return Home for Key Tilt against Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 27 at Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Taylor Gauthier Returns to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 24 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Firebirds' Offense Leads Way to 7-3 Win in Calgary - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wranglers Fall to Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Iowa Stretches Point Streak to Four in 4-3 Overtime Loss - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.