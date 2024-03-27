Amerks Hosting Pregame Autograph Session Featuring Gionta Brothers, Jr. Amerks April 3

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in partnership with the Rochester Jr. Americans of the North American Hockey League, are hosting a pregame autograph session featuring Rochester natives and former NHL forwards Brian and Stephen Gionta, along with select Jr. Amerks players, prior to the Amerks' home game on Wednesday, April 3 against the Cleveland Monsters at The Blue Cross Arena.

The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. in the Amerks Hall of Fame area and will run up until game time at 7:05 p.m. Fans of the Jr. Amerks can take advantage of a special $20 ticket offer for the game by visiting www.amerks.com/jramerks.

Brian appeared in 1,026 National Hockey League games with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils over a 16-year professional career in which he recorded 595 points (291+304) and 377 penalty minutes. He also compiled 68 points (32+36) over 113 career playoff appearances and was a member of the 2003 Stanley Cup-winning Devils.

Brian served as team captain in each of his last seven seasons, including his final three in Buffalo. He totaled 103 points (40+63) in 230 career games with the Sabres from 2014-17, appearing in his 1,000th NHL game during the 2016-17 campaign.

In addition to more than 1,000 games at the NHL level, Brian appeared in 53 career American Hockey League contests, including one with the Amerks during the 2017-18 season when he became the first Rochester native to a score a goal in his Amerks debut.

Internationally, Brian has represented the United States on several occasions, including four straight years at the annual IIHF World Championship. He's also a two-time Olympian, most recently serving as captain of Team USA at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Brian played collegiately at Boston College, where he was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year for the 1997-98 season before earning Hockey East Player of the Year honors in 2000-01 while captaining the Eagles to an NCAA National Championship.

Originally a third-round pick (82nd overall) of the New Jersey Devils in the 1998 NHL Draft, Brian currently serves as the associate head coach of the Jr. Amerks, who are in their inaugural season in the NAHL and recently clinched a playoff berth for the upcoming Robertson Cup Championship Tournament.

Like his brother before him, Stephen, too, played four years at Boston College, leading the Eagles to Frozen Four appearances in 2004 and 2006 while serving as team captain during his senior season.

Despite being undrafted, Stephen went on to enjoy a 13-year professional career playing in over 700 games, including 437 in the American Hockey League with Bridgeport, Albany (Devils and River Rats) and Lowell (Devils), serving as team captain while within New Jersey's organization. In all, he finished with 158 points on 68 goals and 90 assists while also adding two points in 10 Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

Stephen appeared in more than 300 NHL games between the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders. He also dressed for 24 postseason contests, all of which came during the Devils' run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2012.

He represented the United States at the 2001 U18 World Junior Championship and won a bronze medal with the Team USA at the 2013 IIHF World Championship after scoring three goals in 10 games.

Stephen, who serves on the development staff of the Jr. Amerks, was a member of the original Rochester Jr. Americans where he was named to the NAHL All-Star Game at the age of 16. He then continued his career in Ann Arbor, Michigan, playing two years alternating between the U.S. National Team Development Program and U.S. junior national team.

In addition to his role with the Jr. Amerks, Stephen is also an NHL scout for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

