Iowa Stretches Point Streak to Four in 4-3 Overtime Loss

March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild earned a point for a fourth consecutive game in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday night. Turner Elson, Daemon Hunt, and Sammy Walker each recorded a goal and an assist for the Wild.

Walker and the Wild took a 1-0 lead at 7:06 of the first period. After Elson chipped the puck to Will Butcher at the blue line, Butcher feathered a pass to the hash marks that Walker gathered and snapped past Yaroslav Askarov (30 saves).

The Admirals tied the contest 90 seconds later when Ozzy Wiesblatt chipped a rebound over Jesper Wallstedt (29 saves).

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 12-9 in the opening 20 minutes.

Iowa pulled ahead once again at 13:35 of the middle frame. With a delayed penalty to Milwaukee, Walker curled behind the Admirals net and found Hunt for a one-timer with a feed through the seam. Vladislav Firstov also picked up an assist on the goal.

The Wild stretched the advantage to 3-1 with 2:01 to play in the second on the power play. After Hunt sent the puck down the wall for Caedan Bankier, Bankier fired a shot pass to the slot that Elson tipped through Askarov.

Iowa outshot Milwaukee 11-8 in the second period.

The Admirals pulled within a goal 22 seconds into the third when Fedor Svechkov buried a one-timer off a feed from Joakim Kemell.

Svechkov tied the game with a power-play goal that banked in off an Iowa defender at 6:57.

Zach L'Heureux secured the extra point for Milwaukee at 2:19 of overtime with a wrister along the ice.

Each team finished with 33 shots. Iowa was 1-for-4 with the man advantage while Milwaukee went 1-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa travels to play the Texas Stars on Friday, Mar. 29 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

