Parker Bell, Joni Jurmo Join Wranglers

March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers made multiple roster moves on Wednesday Mar.27.

(F) Parker Bell has been added to the roster from Tri-City (WHL).

Bell notched 64 points (33g, 31a) in 59 games for the Americans this season and suited up for the Wranglers in two games in 2022-23, picking up an assist.

(D) Joni Jurmo has been added to the roster on a PTO

Jurmo signed his entry level deal with the Flames on Mar.24 after playing 46 games in 2023-24 split between Ilves and KooKoo (Liiga) posting a goal and four assists.

(D) Sam Jardine has been released from his PTO

Sam Jardine played 14 games with the Wranglers this season, registering three assists and nine penalty-minutes.

