Wranglers Fall to Firebirds

March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tough one on Tuesday.

The Wranglers fell 7-3 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.

William Stromgren scored his fifth goal of the season for Calgary, Riley Damiani notched his first goal as a member of the Wranglers, Jordan Oesterle added his first of the season and Artem Grushnikov registered his first point (1a) since joining the Wranglers.

The Firebirds came out firing in the first period.

After an initial shot from Andrew Poturalski squeaked through the pads of Connor Murphy, Ville Ottavainen found the loose puck in the blue paint and swatted it into the net. 1-0.

Just 10-seconds later, off the ensuing centre ice faceoff, Cameron Hughes walked into the high slot and wired a wrist-shot up underneath the bar to extend the lead.

2-0 Firebirds.

On a powerplay at the 11:22 mark, Max McCormick redirected a shot past Murphy to add the the Firebirds' advantage.

Oscar Dansk would come into the game in relief.

3-0 at the break.

Coachella Valley made it 4-0 midway through the second period (9:49) as Luke Henman notched his sixth of the season.

However, the Wranglers would get on the board at 11:08, as Stromgren pounced on a loose puck in front and sent it through the wickets of a scrambling Chris Driedger. 4-1.

Calgary would add another late in the frame, after Stromgren fired a shot on net, Damiani grabbed the rebound and shoveled it past Driedger.

4-2 at the break.

The Firebirds scored twice in the opening minute of the third period.

Shane Wright lit the lamp 29-seconds in, and Connor Carrick found the back of the net just 27-seconds later (0:59) to restore their two-goal lead.

6-2 Firebirds.

Poturalski added another for Coachella Valley at 7:39 to make it 7-2.

With three seconds left (19:57) Oesterle blasted home his first goal of the season with the Wranglers to close out the scoring.

