Game Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m.

March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







BAKERSFIELD (34-23-4, 72pts) @ SAN DIEGO (22-29-8, 52pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors play game two of a four-game road trip in San Diego

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

NEW CONDORS365 MEMBERSHIPS ON SALE NOW: New memberships for NEXT season are on sale now. Find out how you can get this year's playoff first round included!

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors head to San Diego for game two of a four-game road trip.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield cut into a two-goal, second intermission deficit, but an Akil Thomas empty-net goal proved to be the game-winner in a 4-3 setback on Sunday. Carter Savoie (7th) and Matvey Petrov (8th) each had third period goals.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 30-5-1 (.847) when scoring at least three goals this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

Bakersfield is in the midst of a stretch of eight of 10 games on the road and four straight away from Mechanics Bank Arena over seven days. The schedule flips in April as the team will play six of eight games on home ice.

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 22-1-1 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 33-5-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.

MULTI POINT PROWESS

Three Condors recorded multi-point games on Sunday. Savoie and Petrov each had a goal and assist while Ben Gleason had two helpers.

BACK TO BACK

Raphael Lavoie's 25 goals matched his career high, set last season. He has 68 career goals in the AHL. His 12 power play goals are tied for third in the league.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Bakersfield is three points out of fourth place, with a game in hand on Ontario. The Reign are in San Jose tonight. With a win tonight, the Condors would be two points back of third place Colorado, which is idle tonight. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

KILLING IT

On the penalty kill, Bakersfield has killed off 32 of its last 33 power plays, dating back to March 4 in San Diego.

PLUS PHIL

Phil Kemp is a team best +14 on the season. He has been even or better in 20 of his last 23 games.

POWERED UP

The Condors power play scored twice on Sunday and went a perfect 2/2. Overall, the team is seventh in the league at 20/1%.

OLLIE! OLLIE! OLLIE!

Tonight's expected starter, Olivier Rodrigue, is in line for his fourth straight start. His .917 save percentage is t-7th in the AHL.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Glenn Gawdin had a hat trick on Sunday against Calgary and eclipsed 20 goals for the first time in his six-year AHL career. He has two goals in two games against the Condors with the Gulls scoring eight goals in two games against Bakersfield.

UP NEXT

The Condors four game road trip heads to Henderson on Friday at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.