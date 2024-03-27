Wolf Pack Loan Forward Blade Jenkins to ECHL's Worcester Railers

March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Blade Jenkins to the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

Jenkins, 23, has appeared in ten games with the Wolf Pack since agreeing to a one-year contract with the club on February 17th. He has scored two goals and added an assist to go with a +1 +/- rating.

Jenkins has appeared in 99 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Bridgeport Islanders, and Bridgeport Sound Tigers. He has scored 23 career points (12 g, 11 a).

In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack, Jenkins has appeared in 47 games with the Railers this season, scoring 45 points (20 g, 25 a). He has set new career highs in goals (20), assists (25), and points (45) at the ECHL level.

The native of Jackson, MI, currently sits second on the Railers in points. He remains the team's leader in goals with 20.

