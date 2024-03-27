Barracuda Sign Pair of Vermont Alums to Amateur Tryout Agreements
March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed Goaltender Gabriel Carriere and Defenseman Jeremie Bucheler to amateur tryout agreements (ATO).
Carriere, 23, just wrapped up his senior season at the University of Vermont, where he went 13-17-3 in 33 games, with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage, and was named a Hobey Baker Award Nominee as the NCAA's Top Collegiate Player.
Over his four-year career with the Catamounts, Carriere went 28-47-8 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 88 games.
Before Vermont, the six-foot-two, 185-pound native of Orleans, Ontario, spent one season in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks where he ranked 2nd in the league with 21 wins in 34 games played. Carriere was voted Waterloo's Rookie of the Year and ranked in the top ten of the league in GAA (2.57), SV% (.905), and shutouts (2).
Bucheler, 23, skated in 33 games with the Catamounts this season, notching 18 points (six goals, 12 assists), and 27 penalty minutes. Prior to this year, the six-foot-four, 209-pounder spent the last four seasons at Northeastern, posting 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) in 110 career games, along with 54 penalty minutes and a plus-32 rating.
Prior to his collegiate career, the native of St. Laurent, Quebec, spent the 2018-19 campaign with the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL and the year prior with the Chicago Steel of the USHL.
