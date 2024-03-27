Monsters Fall to Griffins 5-2
March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-2 on Wednesday night at the Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 35-22-3-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Griffins started the first period with a power-play goal from Taro Hirose at 2:02 followed by markers from Zach Aston-Resse at 12:42 and Jonatan Berggren at 14:03. Cole Clayton put Cleveland on the board at 18:13 off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Luca Del Bel Belluz placing the score at 3-1 after 20 minutes. Mitchell Lewandowski recorded his first tally as a Monster at 8:32 of the middle frame assisted by Jakub Zboril and Fix-Wolansky sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 3-2. The Griffins extended their lead with goals from Elmer Söderblom at 16:42 and Matt Luff into the empty net at 17:50 bringing the final score to 5-2.
Cleveland's Malcolm Subban made 22 saves in relief of starting goaltender Jet Greaves who stopped 7 shots in defeat while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa made 17 saves for the win.
The Monsters welcome the Rochester Americans on Saturday, March 30, at 3:15 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on CW 43 WUAB, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. [cid:image005.png@01DA8092.DDC75660]Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 0 - - 2 GR 3 0 2 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 19 0/4 3/4 13 min / 5 inf GR 34 1/4 4/4 13 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 7 3 27-11-3 CLE Subban ND 22 1 11-17-4 GR Cossa W 17 2 17-7-8 Cleveland Record: 35-22-3-3, 2nd North Division Grand Rapids Record: 32-18-7-4, 2nd Central Division
GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS* *Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
