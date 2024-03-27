Admirals Team up with Aurora Health Care Reach Out and Read Program

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are proud to announce that they have partner with Aurora Medical Center - Kenosha's Reach Out and Read Program with a $15,000 donation from the Admirals Power Play Foundation, the team's charitable arm.

The Reach Out and Read program promotes childhood literacy and health development. It is supported by trusted pediatricians who give their time, talents and expertise to help parents prepare their children for success in school and life.

To help kick-off the partnership, on March 28th Admirals players Anthony Angello and Roland McKeown and team mascot Roscoe will visit Aurora Medical Center - Kenosha (10400 75th St., Kenosha, WI) to read to kids and their guardians. In addition, Reach out and Read Wisconsin will distribute free books to the first 100 kids in attendance.

The Reach Out and Read initiative is truly special and I hope it helps give confidence to children that with a little imagination, anything's possible," said Admirals Owner and CEO Harris Turer. "We started the Power Play Foundation to help financially support nonprofit organizations in southeastern Wisconsin, especially those that serve youth through programs and activities, just like Reach Out and Read does."

Pediatrician Dr. Diane Gerlach, who facilitates the Reach Out and Read program at Aurora Medical Center - Kenosha, is thrilled to partner with the Admirals on this initiative and for the opportunity to extend the benefits to area families.

"The early years of a child's life are paramount," she says. "The Reach Out and Read program champions the cause of cultivating enriching child-parent interactions through books, playing a significant role in children's cognitive and social skills while also promoting family bonding. I'm grateful for the Admirals' backing of this program and allowing me to reach even more children to continue making a difference in our communities."

