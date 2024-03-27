Wolf Pack Shut Out By Checkers 3-0

March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - Connecticut native Spencer Knight turned in his second shutout in a row against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night, turning aside 19 shots as the Charlotte Checkers scored a 3-0 decision at the XL Center.

The game-winner came just nine seconds into an early man advantage for the Checkers. Wilmer Skoog broke the ice with his 17th goal of the season, lifting a shot over the right pad of Dylan Garand at 1:46 of the first period. Mackie Samoskevich's initial bid was denied by Garand, but Skoog was able to corral and lift the rebound home for his second game-winning goal in as many games.

Garand was strong in the opening period, making 16 saves to keep it a 1-0 spread after 20 minutes. Gerry Mayhew was whistled for holding at the 20:00 mark, giving the Wolf Pack a powerplay to start the middle stanza.

1:18 into the second period, Justin Sourdif was whistled for cross-checking, giving the Wolf Pack a 42-second five-on-three. Despite three shots on Knight during their powerplay chances, the Wolf Pack were unable to solve the netminder.

From there, it was a defensive stalemate in the middle stanza, with both goaltenders putting on a clinic.

The Wolf Pack generated two high-danger chances in quick succession, beginning with Nic Petan looking for his first goal at the XL Center. Petan cut to the middle before firing a low shot that Knight rejected. Alex Belzile nearly found twine moments later, deflecting a point shot from Mac Hollowell that Knight was able to snag.

Hartford delivered a push early in the third period, firing the first four shots on goal and keeping the Checkers off the shot clock for nearly half of the period.

The Checkers were able to withstand the push and then extend their lead at 14:06 as a breakdown in the neutral zone led to a two-on-one for Mayhew and Alexander True.

True snapped a far-side shot under the glove of Garand to make it 2-0 Checkers. True's tally was his third of the season. Michael Benning notched his second assist of the night on the goal.

Just over a minute later, at 15:23, Samoskevich stripped a Hartford defender in the Wolf Pack zone, before feeding a crashing Casey Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald labeled a shot by Garand to make it 3-0. After not scoring in his first 59 games of the season, the goal was Fitzgerald's second in as many outings.

The Wolf Pack continue their four-game homestand on Friday night when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town for the latest installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry'. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

