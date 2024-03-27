IceHogs Visit Rosemont to Challenge Wolves

March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The first of three road tests for the Rockford IceHogs this week comes at Allstate Arena against the Chicago Wolves tonight. The Hogs have won 10 of their last 12 games and hold third place in the Central Division.

After the Wolves won the first four meetings of the season between Chicago and Rockford, the IceHogs have emerged victorious in each of the last four engagements between the in-state rivals. The two sides last saw each other last Wednesday on Mar. 20 when Rockford scored three straight goals, including an overtime winner from Brett Seney, to come back and win 4-3.

Rockford: 29-23-5-2, 65 points (3rd, Central Division)

Chicago: 21-31-4-4, 50 points (7th, Central Division)

Last Game: 4-3 Loss vs. Grand Rapids (Mar. 23)

The IceHogs saw their three-game win streak snapped on Saturday against the Grand Rapids Griffins in a 4-3 defeat at the BMO Center. Rockford trailed 3-0 in the middle of the second period and then ripped off three straight scores to tie the game late. Zach Aston-Reese's late tally with 1:16 left in regulation proved the deciding strike.

The Griffins lit the lamp twice in the first frame with goals from Cross Hanas and Marco Kasper. Antti Tuomisto extended the lead for the visitors until Filip Roos buried a wrister to get Rockford on the board.

Cole Guttman led the third-period surge with a pair of goals, including one with 3:31 left in regulation to tie the game. The Hogs suffered some bad bounces in the contest with two goals bouncing off of their own players and into the Rockford net.

Last Game vs. Chicago: 4-3 Overtime Win (Mar. 20)

The IceHogs stormed back to stun the Wolves in a 4-3 overtime win on Mar. 20 in the last meeting between the clubs. After Brett Seney tied the game at 3-3 with 3:36 left in regulation, he added the overtime-winner for his 20th goal of the season. Isaak Phillips rattled off two goals in the contest as well.

Sitting on 99

Head Coach Anders Sorensen is sitting on 99 career head coaching win and seeks his 100th tonight. Sorensen originally took over the reins for the IceHogs when Derek King was called up to coach the Chicago Blackhawks after six AHL games in the 2021-22 season. 2023-24 is Sorensen's third season has the head man for the Hogs, and after guiding the Hogs to 35 wins in each of his first two seasons, his Rockford group is on pace to hit 35 wins again.

Stauber's Streak

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has won eight straight starts and is unbeaten in his last nine games. His eight-game win streak surpasses the previous IceHogs AHL franchise record set at seven games by Jason LaBarbera from Feb. 4 to Feb. 25, 2014. In seven of his last eight wins, the second year netminder has kept the opposition to three or fewer goals, and he has a .915 save percentage in that span. The eight-game win streak is the longest of Stauber's pro career, and his 13-7-2-1 record, 3.05 goals-against average, and .896 save percentage are all improvements from last season. The longest unbeaten streak in IceHogs AHL history is held at 15 games by Corey Crawford from Nov. 25, 2007 to Dec. 27, 2007.

Guttman's Goals

Guttman was assigned from the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 27 and did not find the back of the net in his first 10 games back down with Rockford. After that, the Northridge, California native ripped off 11 tallies in the next 11 contests, including multi-goal games on Mar. 2 at Grand Rapids, Mar. 17 against San Jose, and Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids. He now has three multi-goal efforts in his career after he scored 16 goals with the Hogs last season. The second-year IceHog rides a five-game point streak (6G, 3A) into tonight and has 17 total points in his last 11 games (11G, 6A). His 31 total points this season (14G, 17A) are a new career best, surpassing his 30 points from last season in six fewer games.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-To-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Oct. 21 vs Chicago: L 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 12 at Chicago: L 5-0 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 17 at Chicago: OTL 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 19 vs Chicago: L 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Feb. 10 vs Chicago: W 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Feb. 16 vs Chicago: W 4-0 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Mar. 9 at Chicago: W 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Wed., Mar. 20 vs Chicago: OTW 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Wed., Mar. 27 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 30 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 19 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 21 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wolves, All Time

94-76-12-5

