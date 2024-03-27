Capitals Recall Phillips and Iorio from Hershey

March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) -The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled forward Matthew Phillips and defenseman Vincent Iorio from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Phillips, 25, has scored three points (1g, 2a) in five games with Hershey this season, including striking for a goal and an assist in his debut with the club on March 9 at Charlotte. He has recorded five points (1g, 4a) in 31 games with the Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins this season. In 34 career NHL games with the Capitals, Penguins, and Flames, Phillips has recorded five points (1g, 4a).

Iorio, 21, has posted 14 points (4g, 10a) in 60 games with Hershey this season, and the second-year defender leads the Bears and ranks tied for fifth in the AHL in plus/minus (+26). The Coquitlam, British Columbia native ranked second among Hershey defensemen in assists, points, games played, shots (86) and plus/minus rating (+17) during his rookie campaign in 2022-23. In 15 Calder Cup Playoff games, Iorio registered five points (1g, 4a), including an assist in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals as the Bears captured the franchise's 12th Calder Cup.

Iorio made his NHL debut and recorded his first career point on March 4, 2023 against the San Jose Sharks, becoming the 10th defenseman in franchise history to record a point in his NHL debut. Iorio appeared in three games with the Capitals in 2022-23.

