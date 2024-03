Crunch Blanked by Amerks, 2-0

March 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by the Rochester Americans, 2-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss moves the Crunch to 36-21-4-2 on the season. Syracuse wraps up the 12-game season series against Rochester, 7-2-2-1.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped 25-of-27 shots. Dustin Tokarski turned aside all 29 shots he faced in net for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on three opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 5-for-5.

The Amerks opened scoring halfway through the first period. Tomkins made the initial save, but Linus Weissbach got his stick on the rebound and chipped it in during a scramble in front of the crease. Rochester doubled their lead two minutes later when Jiri Kulich redirected Ethan Prow's right-point shot.

Rochester maintained their lead through the next two and a half periods to take the win.

The Crunch host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: The Crunch have been shut out twice this season.

American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2024

