Kicked in the Groin?! Nashville Goal Line Drama + No Red in Seattle

June 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Andrew Wiebe breaks down the four biggest referee decisions from Matchday 17 in MLS. Did Giacomo Vrioni deserve a red card for violent conduct after kicking out at an opponent? Was Nashville denied a goal, or did the ball not fully cross the line? And should Markanich have been sent off just 30 seconds after his first yellow? Instant Replay is here to tackle the toughest calls of the weekend.

