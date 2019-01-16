K-Wings Top Komets 10-8 in High Scoring Affair

Fort Wayne, IN. - Kalamazoo outscored the Komets 7-2 in the last 26 minutes of the game, topping Fort Wayne 10-8 on a crazy Wednesday night.

Reid Gardiner pushed his league long point streak to 17 games, netting his second hat trick of the season. Tanner Sorenson (11 games) and Chris Collins (10 games) also extended their point streaks. Sorenson also recorded a career high six points in the victory. Collins also had a career night, notching four points (2g, 2a).

Special teams were the story of the first period as all five goals scored were either power play or shorthanded tallies. Matthew Weis got the scoring started for the Komets in the opening frame, netting his first ECHL goal just 3:43 into the first. Kalamazoo got each of the next two goals, taking the lead for the first time. Kyle Bushee got the visitors on the board with a slap shot through traffic from the left point that found its way past Lukas Hafner to tie the game at 1-1. Around ten minutes later the K-Wings power play struck again as Reid Gardiner netted his 19th of the season, extending his point streak to 17 games, and giving Kalamazoo the lead with just under four minutes to play in the period. Up by one the K-Wings surrendered a shorthanded goal to the Komets as Weis netted his second of the night, tying the game at 2-2. But the K-Wings power play wasn't done for the first period. With a five-on-three opportunity, Kalamazoo capitalized late in the period as Eric Kattelus netted his first of the night giving the K-Wings a 3-2 lead heading into the first intermission.

In the second period the Komets offense exploded for three straight goals, taking a 6-3 lead just over midway through regulation. After the Komets took the three goal lead the K-Wings offense found life of its own. Chris Collins and Eric Kattelus answered back for the K-Wings bringing the visitors within one. In the last minute of play on the penalty kill the Komets extended their lead back to two goals as Anthony Petruzelli beat Keegan Asmundson, to give the Komets a 7-5 lead after two.

In the third period the K-Wings outscored the Komets 5-1, pushing them to the 10-8 final. A power play goal from Reid Gardiner brought the K-Wings within one 4:13 into the final frame. A shorthanded goal from Chris Collins tied the game up a few minutes later with his 19th of the season. With the score tied Tanner Sorenson netted a pair of goals in less than two minutes to give Kalamazoo their first lead since 3-2. Reid Gardiner tacked on an empty netter to push the score to 10-7 late in regulation. Fort Wayne added a shorthanded tally from Anthony Petruzzelli in the final minute to cap off the scoring at 10-8.

Kalamazoo and Fort Wayne set the ECHL-high for goals in a game (18). The K-Wings finished the night four-for-nine on the man-advantage.

Keegan Asmundson was credited with the victory stopping 13 of 14 shots in relief of Jake Hildebrand.

Kalamazoo is back in action on Friday night at home as they take on the Cincinnati Cyclones.

